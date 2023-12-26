Melons and family Christmas. Giambruno is also with her and Ginevra

After really complicated months for Prime Minister Giorgia Melons from a sentimental point of view there seems to have been one cleared up. On three occasions, within a short space of time, the leader of the Brothers of Italy was spotted in the company of her ex Andrea Giambrunodumped after the dele scandal out of order of Striscia la Notizia. First the journalist was spotted ad Atrejuthen the two participated in the same event: namely the Christmas play of his daughter Geneva. Yesterday the last episode: Meloni, Giambruno and little Ginevra they were on the same plane. A flight Milan-Rome with landing at Fiumicino. Despite the scandal and the break between the two the Christmas will be in the family.

The relationship between Giambruno and Giorgio Melons it lasted almost 10 years, born from love at first sight in 2014 during a holiday in Sardinia. However, the breakup was announced by the prime minister immediately after the broadcast of the commentary in which his ex proposed “threesomes” to his fellow journalists. The Prime Minister he decided to leave it on the spot with an announcement on social media. Now Giambruno would be ready to file lawsuits against Mediaset for invasion of privacy, in an attempt to get his career back on its feet. But in the meantime there is one Christmas clearingthey will all spend the holidays together in family.

