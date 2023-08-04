Lucarelli: “Giorgia Meloni? Perfect to play the role of ‘Calimero, little black chick’

“If anyone is scheduled to play the role of the black chick victim of the universe, it is Giorgia Meloni. This was written in the Fatto Quotidiano by Wild Lucarelli. “I don’t know if Giorgia Meloni has ever heard of that psychological mechanism called “projection” … when Giorgia Meloni … spoke at the presentation of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and declared: “This is a nation where many tend to get overwhelmed by some sort of Calimero syndrome”, spoke exactly of herself. In her staunch defense of the traditional family with its traditional family in which mom calls herself “the president” and dad has a Farrah Fawcett quiff, Giorgia Meloni has always aimed to transform his family unit into the symbol of the threatened fort.



pay attention, she and her blood and blood relatives are all victims, former victims, potential victims, intended victims even drawn, if we think of Natangelo and the criminal cartoon about Arianna Meloni. … Giorgia remembers that one shouldn’t feel sorry for oneself, but she was obese and bullied, poor, abandoned by her father, almost not born, if her mother hadn’t reconsidered on the doorstep of a clinic.

… She does so much to keep her family out of the limelight, to keep her family from the attention of the press and politics and we go after her relatives with the flashlight of the iphone.

Subscribe to the newsletter

