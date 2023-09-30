Meloni government in crisis? Chigi is aiming for early elections with Giorgetti or Crosetto as ferrymen

Never a caretaker government with us. Giorgia Meloni said it clearly. So what could be the solution? According to Repubblica, the only option would be to vote. The thesis of early elections, which Affaritaliani.it already spoke about last month, therefore they take shape. “For weeks, Palazzo Chigi has felt this sense of siege. As if it were not a problem of declining GDP and out-of-control public debt, it fears that the establishment is creating the conditions for a financial crisis capable of determining the defenestration of the president of Council”, writes Repubblica.

“A conspiracy hatched by big finance, by Confindustria circles and by the Eurobureaucracy along the Milan-Brussels axis”. According to Repubblica, there are “signs that guide Meloni in the painful operation of connecting the dots of an anguish: the appointment of Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta, hired as consultants by Brussels, the position taken by international economic newspapers, the nervous markets that are affecting the spread, the declining macroeconomic data, a Nadef that lacks optimism and an inevitably austere maneuver . And then, of course, the attitude of Paolo Gentiloni, who obsessively torments the right-wing government at night, who reacts by indicating him as the “great mastermind” of the alleged conspiracy”.

According to Meloni, writes Repubblica, “an accident before the vote for the European Parliament is much more likely, than after the polls closed. One signal, in particular, is considered significant: the restructuring underway in the balance of power of the Democratic Party”. And Repubblica also reports on possible scenarios that Meloni could launch in the event of a crisis, citing above all Giancarlo Giorgetti as a possible ferryman to the vote. According to Il Foglio, however, he would be on the pitch Guido Crosetto’s hypothesis at Palazzo Chigi.

