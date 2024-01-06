Melons and pee, the state master of ceremonies Enrico Passaro who saw seven prime ministers parade at Palazzo Chigi on Affari: “The protocol was violated. Here's what he should have said”

*Enrico Passaro, former head of the State Ceremonial Office and for the Honors of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers which saw seven prime ministers parade at Palazzo Chigi, from Silvio Berlusconi to Mario Draghi, passing through Mario Monti, Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi , Paolo Gentiloni, Giuseppe Conte.



In the refined language of masters of ceremonies (or ceremonialists, if you prefer) the expression “I would like to wash my hands” whispered by a leader to his ceremonial officer has a precise and unequivocal meaning: “I'm sorry, I have to go to the bathroom”. Then the protocol man, in a discreet and extremely reserved manner, accompanies the VIP to the door at the end of the corridor on the right (but sometimes also on the left) to follow up on the supreme wishes.

READ ALSO: Melons like “true” Berlusconi. Bathroom break during conference? From “paesanotta”

Sometimes it happens, despite all the precautions, that the mission does not remain completely secret and the usual long train of people that usually accompanies the Maximum Authority, continues imperturbably to pursue its prey, managing to avoid even the pathetic escape attempts. or to disperse the human trail following. The final gathering takes place in front of the closed door of the bathroom, near which, with skillful maneuvering, the ceremonial and security staff managed to slide their man in, before placing himself as an impassable limit for the zealous escorts.

Yes, life is hard for a master of ceremonies, even for the solution of these elementary and inevitable human needs. But always, allow me, with the search for a certain style and due discretion. Imagine how the master of ceremonies might feel when faced with the official communication made by the President of the Council of Ministers in office in front of an audience of journalists, of having the urgent need to go to the bathroom (yes, not to wash your hands, actually to the bathroom! ) and therefore having to suspend the planned applications. We all saw and heard it at the end-of-year press conference President Meloni.

In the country of factions, journalists themselves, politicians and public opinion immediately took opposite and contrasting positions in commenting on the bizarre story. Now, let's analyze what happened. It must be said that the end-of-year press conference of the Prime Minister is an event whose duration is only less than Sanremo Festival. For long interminable hours the journalists of all the Italian and even some foreign newspapers, with obstinate therapeutic obstinacy, question the Head of Government on all topics of human knowledge.

READ ALSO: “Do like Giorgia”, viral pee: the commercial on bladder dysfunction appears

For goodness sake, a legitimate approach on the part of those who do this job: they have in front of them the person responsible for government activity who lends himself to this game and they don't miss the opportunity to delve deeper into all the topics of the politics And of the national economy and global who have spanned the last twelve months. In an endless sequence of questions and answers it is once again legitimate that someone feels the need to urgently satisfy a physiological need.

If this someone is the Prime Minister, a problem arises: “Do I say it or don't I say it? And how do I say it?”. President Melons he opted to say it and do it in the simplest way possible: “I have to go to the bathroom!”. Can a high institutional position be so explicit? There are those who say yes, which is a tribute to spontaneity and naturalness: “You see? she too is like us, she has the same needs as us (but are you going?) and he calls a spade a spade and wine a wine”.

READ ALSO: Press conference Giorgia Meloni: and in the end the prime minister ran out of pee

Yes, the opponents reply, but this too is not a popular strategy, designed precisely to win over the benevolence of ordinary people? And here a broad and complex debate has opened which we don't know when it will reach a conclusion.

What does a ceremonial man think about this? Saying you have to go to the bathroom is more than legitimate, declaring it publicly is not scandalous (there is much more to be scandalized about); finding any alternative argument to ask for a break and absent yourself for a few minutes would have been a more elegant and respectful gesture.

On this point I believe that a more serious debate should be held: loss of elegance and style in the behavior of public figures. We do not want to exaggerate and exasperate the judgment on this episode, but in how many behaviors of figures from politics, entertainment, the academic world and even journalism there are lapses in style, dignity, authority and even kindness. Many examples could be given in this regard and perhaps the episode of Melons it is one of the least representative compared to others that are much worse, but the point and a suspicion remain: that with the presumed naturalness they want to wink at the belly of the country.

While the country really needs examples of beauty, elegance and respect. The example is often cited, speaking of politicians of other times, of Aldo Moro who went to a beach in a suit and tie to meet the swimmers. What should be asked of a representative of the institutions if not to be “institutional”, to be an example? But the representatives of the institutions are put in the positions they occupy by the voters, that is, by the same people who feel gratified by uninstitutional behavior. We don't get out of here: the snake ends up biting its own tail. What can I say: let's live our time!

Subscribe to the newsletter

