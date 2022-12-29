Forty-three questions – all those included in the long list drawn up by the journalists’ association and the parliamentary press – for almost three hours of questions and answers. An interminable “Telethon”, jokes Giorgia Meloni, who faces her first press conference at the end of the year three months after the electoral victory that led her to Palazzo Chigi. A handful of minutes before her arrival in the Auditorium of the Montecitorio groups – with her, among others, the undersecretaries Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari, the minister Luca Ciriani, the undersecretary Eugenia Roccella – the Senate gave the green light to the law budget, a painful maneuver that you, answering the reporters’ questions, defended with sword both from the accusations made by the opposition and from the lunges of the number one of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi, partisan “interest bearer”.

Justice, Mes, Qatergate, defense spending, basic income, migrants, Pnrr, relations with the allies, Iran, ‘save-football’, rave decree, war in Ukraine. Three hours of 360-degree answers, right down to the last question, -“good afternoon? Good evening in a bit…”, he jokes – a way to reply even to those who, in these first months of government, have reproached them for escape the questions of reporters. For her, now, the priority “is presidentialism”, to “do good for Italy” by guaranteeing it “stability”; she is “happy” for the achieved objectives of the Pnrr, even if “now we enter the difficult part”; the trip to Kiev is just around the corner: “I’ll go before February 24th,” he announces, reiterating Rome’s willingness to act “as guarantor for a peace initiative”; trust in the allies is there, just as the conviction of crossing the finish line of 5 years in government is firm. “I am a woman and I bring concreteness”.

On the ghost of Covid which is returning to hover, with the rush of infections in China and the introduction of tampons in our airports for arrivals from Beijing, “the situation is now under control”, he reassures, claiming the speed with which the government has moved in the last hours. However, Meloni demonstrates that he does not want to change his ideas now that he no longer sits in the seats of the opposition but is at the helm, at the helm of the country. “The way I see it – he says – I believe that the solution is always controls, tampons and masks continue to be useful, the deprivation of liberty that we have known in the past I do not think is effective, what happened in China demonstrates this. We must work on responsibility of citizens rather than on coercion”.

She smiles when asked if she feels the weight of Mario Draghi on her head, if she feels like a substitute for Leo Messi who entered in the second half, at the climax of the decisive match, with all the weight of the match still to be played on her shoulders. “I feel it clearly and I’m pleased-she admits-she. Competing against capable and authoritative people has been the challenge of my whole life. I’ve never liked winning easy, I’m stimulated by capable and authoritative people, and Draghi is nationally and internationally.. I realize the legacy and also the comparisons that can be made, I find it fascinating”.

Even on the tough controversy of the opposition against the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa and the undersecretary Isabella Rauti on the celebrations for the foundation of the Italian Social Movement, Meloni appears confident, not at all embarrassed. Far from it. “The Msi has played a very important role in the history of this nation. Why must it become unpresentable now? – he asks – I don’t like this game of raising, for which more and more must be done. Msi has always been clear on the fight against ‘anti-Semitism’.

He does not comment on a possible budget variance, if anything, it would still be “a painful choice”, while on the basic income, as usual, he does not back down an inch: “Work is created by companies, the State cannot reduce poverty by decree, as was once said”, he says with a smile and a jab, not the only one, intended for the M5S.

The premier gets visibly nervous when, among the questions, someone asks about the ‘amnesties’ made by his government since the beginning of the race. “There aren’t any – he says -: we have made a rule that asks everyone to pay what is due, with a surcharge, allowing for installments”. “The only files removed – he points out – are those more than 7 years old and less than 1,000 euros, trivially because their destruction is more convenient for the State. We certainly want to imagine a new type of dialogue with taxpayers, but without absolutely favoring the tax evasion”.

And even with the so-called ‘save-football’ “you don’t give anything away, everyone pays what they have to pay”. The mistake, “if anything” there was, is upstream, “we shouldn’t have voted to suspend the payment of these companies”, a situation “that we have inherited”.

With regard to the reform being worked on by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, the government’s objective “is not to deprive the judiciary of the wiretapping tool”, but “it is necessary to avoid the abuse and to avoid the short circuit in the relationship between the media and interceptions without any criminal relevance ended up in the newspapers only for political interests or other. I don’t think it’s right in a state of law. There have been abuses and they must be corrected”. He is tough when it comes to defending his government and his team, the premier is moved when he speaks of Sara Khadim al-Sharia, the Iranian chess champion who challenged the ayatollahs by playing in the world championships without a veil: “It struck me and made me reflect on the value of freedom. With us, freedom is taken for granted, while for those who don’t have it, any risk is worth it”. In Iran “what is happening is unacceptable”, and also the attitude of Italy, “which has always been a country in dialogue”, “will have to change”passing “from an interlocution with the allies to understand how to make our action more effective” to stop violence and repression.

The theme of the spending commitment to 2% of the Gross Domestic Product undertaken within NATO “is a commitment to which obviously everyone in Europe and within the Atlantic Alliance tries to keep faith as much as possible. Beyond the easy rhetoric that can be made on the subject of money spent on arms – says Meloni – the point of this matter is that the freedom of nations has a cost and if you decide to outsource your defense to someone else, you must know that that someone else is not it does it for free. And therefore the question of what is invested in defense is a question that concerns the ability that a nation has to defend its interests: I have always thought so”.

“Italy is doing its part” and “it will go on, it must go on. Obviously what we talk about and how long it takes is given by the conditions that surround us, I am not able to define precise numbers and timing but I can confirm Italy’s willingness to keep the commitments madeto do it to be credible and to be credible to defend its national interests, as I believe this nation has the right and duty to do”.

On the scandal of Qatargate, “one thing made me very nervous”, he explains, is that “many international colleagues define these facts with the term ‘Italian job’, as if it were a stain on our nation. The story does not concern only Italians, but also Belgians, Greeks and exponents of other nations. If anything, it is a party issue, a ‘socialist job’. If it had concerned the conservatives it would have been a ‘conservative job’. It concerns a political family but not Italy. Pride and the honor of the nation I represent from attacks. Responsibilities are transversal not between parties but between nations”. The theme dear to her of ‘Italy first’ remains the mood of her debut at the end of the year press conference: “I would like to leave the country proud and optimistic, all things that we lack”.