From: Christian Sturgeon

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appears to want people close to her in her political circle with Sister Arianna’s new top position in the party. (Archive photo) © Fabio Frustaci/Imago

Giorgia Meloni has held government power in Italy with the ultra-right party Fratelli d’Italia since autumn 2022. Now her sister is also making a career.

Rome – Giorgia Meloni sets the course in Italy. The Italian Prime Minister has filled a top position in the ultra-right governing party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) – with her sister Arianna. As the party announced, she will head the political secretariat from now on.

The older sister of the incumbent head of government will not only be responsible for managing members and checking party entries and their correctness, but above all for managing the election lists.

Giorgia Meloni is facing a “hot autumn” in Italy

Italian media speculate that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants Sister Arianna’s new top position in the party to have people close to her in her political circle. The right-wing politician is therefore facing a “hot autumn” because of domestic political issues such as the cancellation of social assistance for hundreds of thousands of citizens. She also wants to ensure clear conditions within the party.

Arianna Meloni, 48, was previously considered a close and influential adviser and right-hand man to Italy’s prime minister. She played a key role in last year’s election campaign. Arianna Meloni is also married to Francesco Lollobrigida, a political leader and Minister of Agriculture, who is also a member of the Fratelli d’Italia.

Giorgia Melonis far-right Fratelli d’Italia leads right-wing alliance in Italy

Since October 2022, Italy has been ruled by a right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Fratelli d’Italia. The coalition partners are the right-wing populist Lega party and the Berlusconi party Forza Italia. Fratelli d’Italia won last year’s parliamentary elections with 26 percent of the vote. (dpa/cs)