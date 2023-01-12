When it is stated that it wants to introduce French-style semi-presidentialism in Italy, it is erroneously thought that it is only a question of the “direct nomination of the President of the Republic” by the electorate. But is not so.

Instead, it is a matter of a substantial change in the form of government, which would involve a profound modification of our Constitution.

It is therefore necessary to indicate, albeit summarily, what is the founding logical principle of the French Constitution of 1958, amended in 2008, bearing in mind the adaptations to which we may be forced.

The data that most highlight the differences between our Charter and the French one and which could lead to constitutional changes, in my opinion, are the following: the French Republic only ensures “equality before the law” (art. 1), it does not “economic and social equality” among all citizens, sanctioned by art. 3, paragraph 2, of our Constitution;

“sovereignty belongs to the people”, but they “exercise it only through their representatives” and our fundamental right of “participation in the political, economic and social organization of the country” does not exist (Article 3, paragraph 2, Constitution );

At the request of the authorities, a particular “preventive referendum” (art. 3) is envisaged for the promulgation of certain laws (art. 11), but our abrogative referendum on the initiative of 500,000 voters is excluded (art. 71 of the Constitution). .);

the Parliament votes the laws (art. 24), but these (art. 34) can only concern the matters strictly listed in the Constitution, while their content essentially consists in granting, we say «granting», «the rights and guarantees for the exercise of public liberties”;

the «initiative of laws» is precluded to the people (art. 39), while in Italy even 50,000 voters can propose a law (art. 71 of the Constitution); the «regulatory power» is fully attributed to the «prime minister», and not to the Government (art. 21); the Constitutional Council (that would be our Constitutional Court), which does not have magistrates in its midst, essentially has the function of issuing a “preventive opinion” on the promulgation of the so-called organic laws, and the recourse requested by those who are parties is hardly feasible in a judgment (reform of 2008).

In short, it is a Constitution that allows the “predominance” of economic and political power over the lower classes. Our Constitution, unfortunately trampled upon by the neoliberal governments that followed the assassination of Aldo Moro, opposes this type of dominance in an insurmountable way.

It places above all “the supreme value of the human person”, of “every person” (art. 3, paragraph 2, Constitution), and therefore “the supreme value of economic and social equality”, and considers the fundamental rights, not as “granted” to individuals by the Authority, but as pre-existing to the Constitution, which “recognizes” and “guarantees” them.

And it is precisely this admirable constitutional system, balanced and egalitarian, that Meloni wants to change with her French-style semi-presidentialism. In fact, in your speech at the end of the year, you affirmed the “supremacy” of “private companies”, which alone, and not the State, “would produce the work”, forgetting, among other things, that these, in addition to often swallowed up by foreign competition, they consider work a mere commodity to be paid as little as possible, thus weakening demand, which is the engine of economic development.

In short, she insists on “economic and social inequality”. But the last thirty years of our economic history have shown that having placed the management of the entire economy in private hands, transferring to private individuals, with deadly privatizations, the consistent “state-owned public property” of the entire population, has produced a real debacle.

It is therefore necessary to return to our “mixed economy”, which had managed to guarantee substantial economic and social equality and sufficient work to ensure a free and dignified life for everyone. The real minimum wage enshrined in the Constitution (art. 36). But the neoliberal Meloni certainly does not think about this.

