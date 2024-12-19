Meloni’s group in the European Parliament leaves out Alvise due to his problems with Justice

The group that leads the party of the far-right Giorgia Meloni in the European Parliament has left the ultra MEP Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérez out of its ranks due to his problems with Justice, which is investigating him for irregular financing in the electoral campaign in which he received 100,000 euros in cash from a businessman. The Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group has accepted the other two MEPs from Se Acabó la Fiesta -Nora Junco and Diego Solier-, but it does so as “individual members” so the party is not automatically incorporated as a delegation .

The SALF leader requested entry into the Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group this summer after having held talks with even more ultra groups, but was left out of that equation in which there are parties such as Alternative for Germany. After several months of deliberation, ECR has decided to accept Solier and Junco, as announced by the presidency of the European Parliament this Wednesday.

Since Alvise requested entry into ECR, a judge has asked the European Parliament to certify whether he is an MEP, the previous step to send the investigation into illegal financing to the Supreme Court for having received 100,000 euros from a businessman during the electoral campaign. elDiario.es revealed in September, which was when ECR was going to deliberate on SALF’s request, that Alvise received that cash from a cryptocurrency businessman to whom he promised to promote laws in his favor.

ECR sources attribute the decision to leave Alvise out and wait “for the result before making any final decision about his inclusion” to that investigation.

Without PPE cordon sanitaire

With the incorporation of Junco and Solier, this far-right group will have 80 members, yet Patriots for Europe, the group of which Vox is a part this term after having abandoned Meloni for Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán, overtakes them as the third force . For MEPs, being part of a group instead of being in the non-registered group has benefits in terms of visibility.

It so happens that the EPP does not apply the cordon sanitaire to ECR, but does apply it to the other two far-right groups (Patriots and Soberanists), so the Party is Over will not have a veto for the popular ones.

elDiario.es has contacted Alvise Pérez’s team to ask why he has remained among the non-registered members unlike the other two MEPs who entered the European Parliament. For the moment, ECR has not responded to this editorial’s questions about that decision either.

The agitator Alvise Pérez even announced on his channels the incorporation of the three SALF MEPs to ECR this summer. However, the group denied this by explaining that they had limited themselves to asking for entry.

“Luis ‘Alvise’ Pérez, together with his party colleagues Diego Solier and Nora Junco, has submitted a request to join the Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR). The ECR management has been informed today, July 24, of the receipt of this request. This means that no decision has yet been made on accession,” sources from the group said at the time.