The Italian Senate approved this Saturday with 108 favorable votes – of the total of 205 seats – the budgets for 2025 presented by the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The text provides an expenditure of 30,000 million euros in accounts that have “a great balance”, according to Meloni herself, which thus strengthens her political future in the medium term.

«Parliament has approved the budget law for 2025, the third since the Government took power. “It is a great balancing act that supports lower-middle incomes, helps families with children, allocates record resources for health care, reduces tax pressure and lends a hand to those who produce and create employment and well-being,” he highlighted. Meloni, according to the ADN Kronos news agency.

However, opposition leader Elly Schlein of the Democratic Party He reminded Meloni of his promises of “cutting special taxes, taxes on extraordinary profits or raising pensions by 1,000 euros.”









«Because today (…) all its incoherence is certified: not only is it a maneuver approved with a vote of confidence that does not leave the slightest room for discussion in Parliament and humiliates its own majority, but it is also a maneuver that increases minimum pensions by less than two euros per month but grants reimbursements to ministers of more than 3,000 euros per month,” he argued.

Among the most notable measures of the budgets is the increase in the 23 percent bracket – up from 25 percent – ​​of taxation from 15,000 to 28,000 euros gross. It also includes a baby check of 1,000 euros to promote birth rates for families with an Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator of less than 40,000 euros per year. It also provides for an exemption from contributions for working mothers and increases deductions for school expenses for private schools up to 1,000 euros.

On the other hand, it includes a mortgage guarantee fund for the first home to facilitate access to a mortgage with a State guarantee until 2027. for young couples, large families and those under 36 years of age.

Pensions equal to or less than the minimum income will increase by 2.2 percent in 2025 and 1.3 percent in 2026 and include additional resources for financing public health.

The text includes an increase in spending in the defense sector, for a total value of 35,000 million euros during the period 2025-2039, a measure that is added to the financing, for the first time permanent, of international missions to maintain the peace.