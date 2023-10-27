Maneuver, the agreement on Salvini-Conte pensions worries the prime minister

For the government Melons the dangers could come not from Schlein’s left but from his “ally”. In fact, the hypothesis of a new axis between the Lega and the M5sparticularly on the front of pensionsit is the old alliance yellow green which inaugurated the last legislature, however oppose the rigor of the stability lawparticularly in relation to pensions. To force Meloni and Giorgetti – we read in La Stampa – to soften some of the measures written to satisfy Brussels’ requests. How long this agreement will hold remains to be seen, given that the texts provided by the government are still subject to modifications, and Salvini has meanwhile obtained the funds for the Bridge over the Strait of Messina. What matters for the government is to reach one as soon as possible sharing in the majority which allows for the quickest possible process of the end-of-year maneuver.

Read also: Mediaset, Striscia the independent news? Nobody believes this fairy tale

Read also: Stock market, Mediaset also loses on the day of the ECB dove

In the meantime though the idea must be noted of a stability law to be passed without amendments to the Chambers – proposed by Salvini himself – has shattered against reality and against the possibility that in the end there will be spurious majorities, made up of pieces of the majority and pieces of the opposition, to force the Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy to make an adjustment which at the moment they say they cannot afford, due to commitments made with the European Commission. At the moment the biggest problem – continues La Stampa – remains pensions. And not just because Salvini, who had committed to quota 103 (62 years of age and 41 years of contributions to leave work), with the 104 quota currently foreseen he would find himself with an increase in the retirement age that he would struggle to explain to his voters. Furthermore, the toughest prospect concerns young people, the so-called Millennials, destined for now to work until the age of 71 and to be able to leave their jobs only if their payments are sufficient to add up to a pension equal to three times the minimum.

Subscribe to the newsletter

