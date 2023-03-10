Starge of migrants, the government in Cutro

The cartoon, drawn in Corriere della Sera by Giannelli, with Meloni on the shoulders of Piantedosi – the gaffeur and icy minister on the 72 victims of Cutro – photographed well the disappointing performance of the premier in Calabria. 12 days after the massacre of migrants, the President has not invited the Mayor and has not paid tribute to the victimsfirst of all to the children, remembered by the Calabrians with the touching throwing of soft toys.

The press conference was defined by not malicious reporters “a very disappointing mess”. Why didn’t the more experienced ministers, like Crosetto, warn Meloni that she would be pressed by the insistent questions of reporters?

In politics, effective communication is more important than bombastic but vague announcements (“we will chase the smugglers all over the globe”). The President should have swung in, with Mattarella, the day after the massacre, thanked the rescuers, stood in front of the coffins and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. Instead, she showed up late, chasing Schlein, in an armored village, presenting to the Calabrians the face of a fearful executive, divided and hidden behind an imposing array of policemen, with sirens on the blue cars, never seen even during the arrests of the bosses.

and thetreacherous ally, Salvini, has claimed the ok to the line of hardness. The opposition hasn’t won, but even in politics, as in football (it happened to record-breaking Napoli), the leaders and their coach, on their debut, can suffer a defeat. The hope is that it will not weaken Italy in Europe, where it is not enough to trust in Macron’s problems in France.

