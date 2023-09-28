Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

Does Scholz promote illegal immigration? Meloni’s coalition partner makes serious accusations against Germany – and makes a crude Nazi comparison.

Rome – The debate about illegal migration in Italy is becoming significantly more heated. After several thousand refugees arrived on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa in recent weeks, the tone of the Italian right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has become even more tense. Last week, the Italian head of government called on the United Nations to wage a “merciless war” against smugglers to deal with the situation in the Mediterranean. Italy will fight “on the front line”.

Because of the refugee drama in Lampedusa: Meloni’s coalition partner rails against Germany

The federal government in Berlin is now increasingly being targeted by the Italian government – because of the refugee drama in Lampedusa. The most recent verbal derailment was made by Andrea Crippa from the right-wing populist Lega. The 37-year-old accused Germany of deliberately promoting illegal migration in order to harm the Italian government.

“They are trying to destabilize the government by funding NGOs, filling us with illegal immigrants and weakening the consensus of Italy’s center-right parties,” the Italian news agency quotes Ansa the MP.

“80 years ago the German government decided to invade other countries with the army, but that went wrong. Now it is funding the invasion of illegal immigrants to destabilize governments that the Social Democrats don’t like,” Crippa continued, referring to Nazi Germany.

The Italian politician Andrea Crippa from the right-wing populist Lega caused a stir with a tasteless comparison. © imago images

Post-fascists in the government: Meloni’s partner, of all people, makes a Nazi comparison

What Crippa overlooked or deliberately ignored in his verbal attack: Nazi Germany did not invade Italy during the Nazi era. On the contrary. Fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini was one of the most important allies of Hitler’s Germany and part of the so-called Axis powers.

Of all people, Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia party is repeatedly viewed by various political scientists as the spiritual successor to Mussolini’s politics. According to his own statements, Meloni himself has a “carefree relationship with fascism” and a flame in the “Brothers of Italy” party logo still refers today to the still burning spirit of the Duce.

Since the last parliamentary election in Italy, Meloni has led a three-party coalition consisting of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia, the right-wing populist Lega and the right-wing conservative Forza Italia.

Refugee crisis in Italy: Meloni writes a letter to Chancellor Scholz

With his criticism of the content, Crippa is still in line with Prime Minister Meloni. The Italian Prime Minister only wrote a letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the weekend. In it she complained about German funds for organizations that provide aid to refugees in Italy.

“I was surprised to learn that your government, without consulting with the Italian government, has decided to allocate significant resources to non-governmental organizations working on the reception of irregular migrants on Italian territory and in rescue in the Mediterranean,” Meloni wrote in her letter to Scholz. EU countries that wanted to help Italy would be better off focusing on “structural solutions” such as working with transit countries to stop entries.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office in Berlin pointed out that the federal government is currently implementing financial support set by the Bundestag. This would support both civil sea rescue at sea and projects on land for those rescued from distress at sea. Organizations worthy of funding have been selected and funding will now follow.

EU summit in Brussels – Interior ministers want to further tighten asylum laws

Meanwhile, the European Union will discuss the final component of the EU asylum reform in Brussels on Thursday. As it was announced on Wednesday, Germany has given up its blockade stance in the debate about the so-called crisis regulation. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced on Thursday that she would vote for the proposal.

The crisis regulation is a central element of the planned EU asylum reform, which is intended, among other things, to limit unwanted migration. For example, if there is a particularly strong increase in migration, the period during which people can be held in prison-like conditions should be extended. In addition, the circle of people who are eligible for the planned strict border procedures could be increased. (fd with dpa)