Maturity: ‘The idea of ​​nation’ in a text by Chabod

“The idea of ​​a nation” with a text taken from Federico Chabod it is one of the type B typologies ‘Analysis and production of an argumentative text’ proposed to students. From 8.30 on the Ministry of Education website, the ministerial key was available to decrypt the text of the first written test contained in the electronic envelope.

Maturity: track on ‘The Indifferent’ of Moravia

It’s on the book ‘The Indifferents’ by Alberto Moravia one of the traces of the 2023 maturity, for type A, analysis and interpretation of a literary text. It is the masterpiece of the Roman writer, published in 1929.

Maturity: trace on Quasimodo ‘To the new moon’

One of the traces of writing Italian at maturity concerns the analysis and interpretation of poem by Salvatore Quasimodo ‘To the new moon’, contained in the collection ‘The incomparable land’.

Maturity: The praise of waiting in an article by Belpoliti

Among the tracks offered to graduates is the song ‘In praise of waiting in the era of WhatsApp’ taken from a Marco Belpoliti text.

High school students: texts by Piero Angela and Oriana Fallaci

A text taken from Piero Angela ‘Ten things I learned’ and the other proposal of type B with the understanding and analysis of the text submitted to the final year students. AND among the proposals there is also a text taken from Oriana Fallaci, Interview with history, published by Rizzoli in 1977.

Maturity: letter to Minister Bianchi during Covid

One of the topical traces recalls an open letter sent in 2021 by the academic and cultural world to the former Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, which invites the reintroduction of written tests to the Maturità. The letter was written during the pandemic period.

