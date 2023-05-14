“Russia must immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.” That’s what we read in joint statement released after today’s meeting in Rome

between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniin which “their unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine” is reiterated.

Zelensky and Meloni “reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine has shown remarkable determination to exercise its right of self-defense against this unprovoked and unjustified attack – he continues Statement – The Italian Republic remains steadfast in its commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The Italian Republic commends the determination and courage of the people and the Armed Forces and recognizes their significant contribution to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond. The Italian Republic will continue to support Ukraine politically, financially, humanitarianly and militarily for as long as necessary – individually and through international cooperation within the Union European Union, NATO, United Nations and other formats”.

“There Italian Republic has made a solid military contribution to Ukraine, which it will continue while constantly taking into account Ukraine’s most urgent and immediate needs to strengthen its defense capabilities. In addition to the national contribution, the Italian Republic actively participates in EU and NATO measures for military assistance to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian soldiers. In addition to military assistance, the Italian Republic has provided Ukraine with civilian assistance, including financial, humanitarian and emergency support. This assistance will continue. Among other elements of assistance, donations of equipment by Italian energy companies have been mobilized to improve and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure through the Italian Civil Protection and the EU Civil Protection Mechanism”.

“Ukraine and the Italian Republic agree on the need to increase our collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression. Efforts to ensure effective enforcement of sanctions must be strengthened and to prevent and to counter the circumvention of the same within and by third countries”.

“The Italian Republic supports Ukraine’s initiative for a just and sustainable peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The The Ukrainian Peace Formula includes a number of important goals, many of which are already being worked on by the Italian Republicsuch as food and energy security. The Italian Republic is ready to cooperate with Ukraine to ensure the widest possible international participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula also through open events that will be held in the near future”.

“The future of Ukraine and its people is in the European family. The European Union has already recognized Ukraine’s European perspective and granted it the status of candidate country. The Italian Republic strongly supports Ukraine in its reform efforts and in meeting the necessary requirements to start accession negotiations in 2023, hoping for a positive report from the European Commission”, is one of the passages of the joint Ukraine-Italy declaration, in which it is underlined that “within NATO the Italian Republic continues to focus on immediate support to Ukraine contributing to a substantial increase in the overall NATO assistance package to Ukraine”.

“The Italian Republic continues to strongly support Ukraine’s defense capability. Ukraine has the right to choose its own security arrangements – continues the statement – Italy fully supports the NATO-Ukraine Commission as a venue for increasing and further expand ongoing cooperation to help realize Ukraine’s path towards the Euro-Atlantic family, consistent with the Bucharest Declaration. At the next NATO Summit in Vilnius we will be happy to address all these issues”.

“The Italian Republic, together with international organizations and partners, is committed to participating in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. It is now important to lay the foundations for an ambitious and long-term commitment that creates opportunities and enable the Ukrainian people to rebuild their action.Involving all relevant partners, including private and international companies, with the aim of securing the necessary financial support, investment and knowledge is essential to secure a prosperous future for Ukraine. Ukraine considers Italy and its partner companies of primary importance for the reconstruction”, finally reads the joint declaration, which recalls that “on April 26, Italy and Ukraine co-organized a Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine, with broad private sector participation, to strengthen support and cooperation for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine and pledged to closely coordinate on these issues by stepping up bilateral cooperation.”