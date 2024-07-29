Ninety minutes face to face – exceeding the agreed time – and then on foot, side by side, continuing the conversation along the tree-lined avenues of the gardens of the Diaoyutai State House. The confrontation between Giorgia Meloni and the President of the Chinese Republic Xi ​​Jinping – the most important and anticipated moment of the Prime Minister’s mission to China – comes after the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali but above all after the Meloni government’s split on the Silk Road, which occurred last December. The mission between Beijing and Shanghai is aimed at mending and strengthening relationsafter the Asian giant had to swallow the bitter pill of seeing the only G7 country to have joined the Belt and Road Initiative take a step back, withdrawing from the pharaonic project desired by Xi.

But on the table of Diaoyutai residence there is not only an economic cooperation to be shored up and balanced, allowing Italy to have more weight in the balance of power by rebalancing trade, but also the complex international situation, starting with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A slippery subject, especially considering NATO’s recent warning to China, accused of facilitating Moscow through military supplies and political support.

The recent visit to China by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has further defused the atmosphere, proving that Beijing could play a decisive role in ending a conflict that has now been going on for two and a half years, with the unknown of the American vote on the horizon. He is aware of this. the Prime Minister, who, at the opening of the bilateral meeting with Xi, speaking of the difficult international scenario in which the world has collapsed, speaks of Beijing as a “very important interlocutor”“to reason together, starting from our respective points of view, on how to guarantee stability and peace”.

A’apparent opening of credit for Beijing, although nothing emerged from the conversation between the two on Kiev. While confirmation arrives that, in addition to the bloody war in the middle eastin the long face to face Xi and Meloni also spoke about the issue of rising tensions in the Indo-Pacifica thorn in China’s side, as well as the process of reforming the United Nations Security Council. But it is above all economic relations that are the focus of the Prime Minister’s mission to China.thanks to the wound to be stitched up from the exit from the BRI. The road is long, the three-year action plan signed in recent days between Italy and China is a decisive step but still not a solution.

Not by chance Xi, after the meeting with Meloni, reiterated how Beijing and Rome “should support and promote the spirit of the Silk Road”also evoked on Sunday by Prime Minister Li Qiang. While the Global Times, a Chinese nationalist tabloid, brands the Three-Year Action Plan as a “counterpart to the exit from the BRI”, a move by the FdI-led government marked by “pragmatism”.

Certainly The Italian president proves to be pragmatic when, in her conversation with Xi, she suggests Rome as the privileged point of reference for smoothing out the rough edges of the complex relations between China and the EU. “I think that Italy can also play an important role in relations with the European Union,” the Prime Minister told the Chinese leader, “also here in an attempt to create trade relations that are as balanced as possible.” And in compliance with the rules, a totem that Meloni recalled several times in the first 48 hours spent in China, an appointment that came just two weeks after the entry into force of the first European duties against Beijing’s biodiesel.

Xi, for his part, said he was “willing to collaborate” with Italy “to promote the optimization and improvement of cooperation in economic and trade investment, industrial production, technological innovation and third-party markets, as well as to explore cooperation in emerging areas such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.” China “welcomes Italian companies investing” within it“willing to import more high quality Italian products”, but also asks “that Italy provide a fair, transparent, safe and non-discriminatory business environment so that Chinese companies can develop in Italy”.

A long and laborious work, to restart after a farewell expected but accepted with difficulty by Beijing. And perhaps it is no coincidence that Meloni, inaugurating the exhibition on Marco Polo at the Millennium Museum in Beijing, spoke of the relationship between Italy and China as “a path that is sometimes easier, sometimes seems more uphill, but it is a road that has always been passable and we must continue to keep open”.

In the next few hours Meloni will leave Beijing for Shanghai. Meanwhile, images that convey a private dimension are bouncing around Chinese social media: videos showing her having fun in a traditional restaurant in Begjin – the Museum of Imperial Gastronomy – with her daughter Ginevra and her staff, surrounded by dozens of girls wearing colorful costumes and headdresses celebrating a birthday, complete with a Chinese song and a sign with ‘Happy Birthday’ written in huge letters.