Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “No room for racist positions”

“Like many of you, I am angry and saddened by the representation of us that has been given by the behavior of some young people in our movement filmed in private.” This is the incipit of a letter that Giorgia Meloni has sent, according to what has been learned, to the leaders of Fratelli d’Italia. “I have said and repeated it dozens of times, but in case there was any need, I will repeat it: there is no room, in Fratelli d’Italia, for racist or anti-Semitic positions, just as there is no room for those nostalgic for the totalitarianism of the 1900s, or for any manifestation of stupid folklore,” writes the prime minister and president of Fdi in the letter seen by AGI.

Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “Interested only in the future of the Nation”

“The right-wing parties from which many of us come have come to terms with the past and with the twenty years fascist already several decades ago and even more so this is true for a young political movement like ours, which since its foundation has also made the choice to open up to political cultures compatible with ours, welcoming people who also came from political paths different from that of the historical right”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a passage of a letter sent to the leaders of Fdi. “Fratelli d’Italia has never been a movement turned to the past. We have always been interested only in the future of our nation”, writes the Prime Minister in the letter seen by AGI. “We are not – she adds – as they would like to portray us. We are not and neither are our National Youth boys. We have a strong, healthy, colorful, curious and open youth movement. Our kids, who with their faces uncovered and clean, with flyers and initiatives, defend Freedom in schools and universities from the violence and arrogance of the left, are the first to be damaged by this ugly story”. “Precisely for this reason, there is no space in our ranks for those who recite a caricatured script useful only for the story that our adversaries want to tell of us”, Meloni emphasizes.

Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “Condemn all dictatorships. Our line is clear”

“We have made transparency and consistency our hallmarks. We do what we say and we are what we appear to be. There is no trickery and there is no deception. Anyone who believes that there may be a public image of Fratelli d’Italia that does not correspond to its private behavior, simply, has not understood what we are, and therefore is not welcome among us”. Thus the prime minister and president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni in a passage of a letter sent to the leaders of Fdi. “And our line has always been very clear. In 2019 we adhered with total conviction to the resolution of the European Parliament “on the importance of European memory for the future of Europe”, with which all the dictatorships of the 20th century (Nazism, Communism and Fascism) were condemned without hesitation. A dutiful and necessary step to overcome the hatred that has crossed Europe and look to a future of peace and freedom. The adhesion to this important European resolution – the Prime Minister recalls – marked the watershed for all the political forces of the continent between those who have decided to leave the past behind and those who instead still live in nostalgia and resentment. But, for us – unlike what happened in other political parties, which have gone through this moment with heated internal debates, and have seen some of their members abstain – it was natural to vote for it”. “It was one of the many actions, of the many positions taken that make our position on the history of the 20th century crystal clear. A position that I do not intend to question”, concludes the Prime Minister.

“We have never really worried about this, because our gaze had already been turned elsewhere for some time,” the prime minister added. “In 2017, with the national congress in Trieste, we established that Fratelli d’Italia would not only be the party of the Italian right, but that it would be something more. The movement of Italian patriots. Of all patriots, regardless of their political origins. I still remember,” Meloni emphasizes in a passage of the letter, “the mockery that was dedicated to us in those days: ‘patriots is an obsolete word, good for a film about Garibaldi,’ they said. Yet today no one would repeat those words, because the truth is that we have set the course, forcing all political forces to define themselves, little by little, as ‘patriotic,'” she added. “It is not enough. With the programmatic congress in Turin in 2019 we made a further evolution, joining the conservative movement. A vision of the world, of shared values, which place man, freedom, respect for life, identity at the center.

Once again we have done it with conviction and not for political calculation, because this is the great challenge of Western societies: the comparison, the opposition at times, between those who want to look to the future while maintaining their roots and those who instead would like to eradicate those roots considering identity and belonging an obstacle to the creation of a different world (and victim of an ideological approach),” explains the Prime Minister. “I am convinced that the constant growth of Fratelli d’Italia is the fruit of our long journey. Of the fact that Italians see in us the political force that more than any other has the national interest at heart, and that more than any other defends the ‘conservative’ values ​​of the land, of life, of family, of freedom”, underlines the Prime Minister.

Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “We are hope and lock pick for the end of power games”

“The successes of this first period of Government, also confirmed by the results of the European elections, are proof that there is an alternative to the long decline that Italy has experienced. We are concrete evidence that the conservative right can govern well in its homeland and at the same time strengthen the framework of international alliances and attract large investors. We are proof that the narrative made by the major media and biased observers was false, that there is a credible alternative to the European and Western social democratic swamp”. This is what the Prime Minister and President of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni, wrote in a letter sent to the party leaders. “This is exactly why we are so scary, not only in Italy, to those who want to defend the status quo. This is the great challenge we are fighting. This is the revolution for which many of us are sacrificing entire portions of their lives, without complaining. And this is, above all, the reason why we receive attacks of all kinds, without rules, without limits, without holds barred. We cannot stop these attacks but we can do everything possible to be adequate to the role that the Italians have entrusted to us”, writes the Prime Minister.

“It’s a tough game, a difficult battle, for which you have to be willing to make many sacrifices. But – the prime minister underlines – it is also an exciting challenge, because we can be the change that Italians have been waiting for for a long time”. “We can be the crowbar for the end of power games, of lobbies, of the privileges of a few at the expense of the many. We – adds Meloni – can be the beginning of the era of merit that comes before party membership cards, of duties that are not separated from rights, of freedom that needs responsibility, of value that needs to be demonstrated and is not earned by simple descent, of national interest that comes before partisan interest. We are a whim of history, and for some we are a risk and a problem, but for many we are the true hope left”.

Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “Those who do not understand the path cannot be part of it”

(AGI) – Rome, July 2 – “Our task is too great to be allowed to be ruined by those who have not understood its scope. I do not have and we do not have time to waste with those who are not able to understand what Fratelli d’Italia is and what the great historical challenges of our era are. I do not have and we do not have time to waste with those who want to make us go backwards, or with those who turn us into a caricature”. This is what the Prime Minister and President of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni, wrote in a letter to the leaders of Fdi. “I do not have and we do not have time to waste with those who, unknowingly or not, become a tool in the hands of the adversary. Those who are not able to understand this, who have not understood this path, who are not in a position to keep up, cannot be part of Fratelli d’Italia”, explains the Prime Minister in the letter.

Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “If highness challenges history it will remember us”

“Remember what our task is, every day, every hour, every minute. It will take a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of sacrifice. But if we are able to rise to the challenge, I promise you that history will remember us, that Italy will remember us, that every good person who has suffered the logic of friends of friends, of small circles that decide for everyone, of double standards, of a world in which if you are part of a certain political current you have more rights than others, will say thank you for the courage and strength that we have been able to demonstrate”. Thus the prime minister and president of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni in a letter sent to the leaders of Fratelli d’Italia.

Anti-Semitism Fdi, Meloni writes to leaders: “Feet on the ground, head held high and only look forward”

“Feet on the ground, head held high, and gaze always, and only, forward.” Thus the Prime Minister and President of Fdi Giorgia Meloni concludes a letter sent to the leaders of Fratelli d’Italia.