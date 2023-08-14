Meloni cannot fully accept the proposal of Pd and M5S, but neither can he ignore the issue, in fact…

On the minimum wage by law, after the meeting that ended in nothing last week at Palazzo Chigi with the leaders of the oppositions, Giorgia Meloni is looking for a solution. On the one hand, he knows that Antonio Tajani and above all Matteo Salvini are against it, on the other hand, however, all the polls released so far indicate that around 75% of Italians are in favor of the measure present in almost all the countries of the European Union.

The prime minister bought her time, referring everything to Renato Brunetta’s Cnel, who is against the measure. But – majority sources explain – something will be invented in the Budget Law. You certainly cannot fully accept the proposal Pd and 5 Star Movement but neither can it close all the doors to at least a compromise solution. And in fact, Dem sources point out, he did not say no to the minimum wage. What could be the acceptable drop point for the Prime Minister?

