Meloni, with vice-presidency Italy returns to the forefront in the EU

“Congratulations to Raffaele Fitto for his appointment as Executive Vice President of the European Commission with responsibility for Cohesion and Reforms. An important recognition that confirms the rediscovered central role of our nation in the EU. Italy is finally back as a protagonist in Europe”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this on social media. “Good luck Raffaele – she added -, we are sure that you will carry out your task very well in the interest of Europe and Italy”.

EU: Tajani, Fitto’s nomination confirms Italy’s credibility and weight

“The appointment of Raffaele Fitto as Executive Vice President of the EU Commission is excellent news which confirms the credibility and the important role that Italy plays and will continue to play in Europe! A success for the government. Congratulations Raffaele!”. Thus, in a post on X, the vice prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

Salvini, Fitto will carry forward Italian interests in the EU

“Good work to Raffaele Fitto, appointed Executive Vice President of the European Commission with responsibility for Cohesion and Reforms, certain that he will be able to advance Italy’s interests with common sense and concreteness”. Deputy Prime Minister and Lega leader Matteo Salvini said this on social media.

EU: Magi (+Eu), Meloni and Salvini will be worse opponents Fitto

“We will evaluate the new commissioner Raffaele Fitto on the basis of facts, it is certain that his party comrades and government allies in Italy will be his worst adversaries in Europe: Meloni and Salvini, faced with the difficulties that await the Italian government on public accounts and the budget, will do everything to unload the blame for their incompetence and approximation on the European Union, as they have always done on everything, from the economy to rights. Fitto will first have to defend himself from them and from the anti-Europeanism of the Meloni government”. This is what the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi, wrote on X.

EU: Lollobrigida, Fitto’s nomination establishes Italy’s weighty role

“Good work to Raffaele Fitto, appointed Executive Vice President of the European Commission with responsibility for Cohesion and Reforms. An important result, the fruit of work, commitment and competence. An appointment that confirms the recognition of the weight and leading role that Italy has rediscovered in Europe thanks to the Meloni Government”. This is what the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, wrote on Facebook.

EU: Renew sources, we will ask Fitto about tax reform and seaside resorts

EU: Renew sources, we will ask Fitto about tax reform and seaside resorts Strasbourg, 17 September (LaPresse) – Renew MEPs will ask Raffaele Fitto, appointed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as executive vice-president and commissioner for Reforms and cohesion policies, questions about tax reform, seaside resorts and the implementation of the green transition during the commissioners’ hearings in the European Parliament committees. Renew sources explain.

EU Greens: ‘Fitto will not have an easy time at hearings’

“The fact that a candidate from a far-right government is appointed as Vice-President of the European Commission remains a major concern for the Green Group”. This is what the co-president of the EU Greens, Terry Reintke, said about the nomination of Raffaele Fitto who could “create a dangerous shift towards the far right in the Commission and jeopardize the pro-democratic majority”. The group – she added – “will not give Fitto an easy life” during the hearings in front of the European Parliament.

EU: M5s very critical of Fitto, “yes difficult”

The M5S is very critical of Raffaele Fitto and sources from the Movement questioned on the matter respond that it is difficult for the European delegation to vote in favor, “also by virtue of the poor results of the implementation of the PNRR” in Italy. The topic will be at the center of a meeting of the MEPs of the Five Star Movement after the hearing of Fitto in the competent committees. At the moment, the no is the most accredited choice.