No torchlight vigil in memory of Paolo Borsellino in via D’Amelio for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. As we learn, tomorrow morning the Prime Minister will be at 8.45 at the Lungaro barracks in Palermo, where she will lay a wreath in front of the tombstone of the police officers who died in the 1992 massacres.

Then he will go to the cemetery to pay homage to Borsellino. And in the Church of San Domenico where Giovanni Falcone is buried. Subsequently he will go to the Prefecture where he will preside over a committee for public order and safety.