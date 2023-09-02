Giorgia Meloni will leave the presidency of the “Conservatives and Reformists” party. You will do it next June, after the European elections. «We are subjecting her to a strong psychophysical stress. We have asked too much of you», confirms Nicola Procaccini, co-president of the group in the European Parliament and a loyal supporter of the prime minister, speaking with La Stampa on the day when in Scilla, in Calabria, the Conservatives and reformists gather 200 delegates from 14 countries, as well as ministers and undersecretaries of the Brothers of Italy, to discuss the growth prospects of the South at the conference “When the South grows, Italy grows, Europe grows”.

Meloni had been confirmed as president of the ECR in December 2021, once her mandate had expired, under pressure from the delegations of the other member countries, who were pressing to maintain her leadership, a few months after the electoral victory in Italy, thinking they could exploit the return of the image of a conservative prime minister elected in one of the founding countries of the European Union. The succession has not yet been openly discussed, in order not to destabilize the group in view of the European elections, but the big favorite seems to be the leader of the Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala, also at the head of his government, in the Czech Republic. One way, this , also useful for freeing Meloni from an ambiguous position, in which she is forced to speak with her allies both as Prime Minister and as a member of the opposition in the European Parliament. «She is forced to change her vocabulary, but her ideas of her always remain the same. Even “too coherent” as I often joke with her», assures Procaccini.

In the next elections, in Brussels, “the center of gravity will shift even more towards the center-right”, reasons Carlo Fidanza, head of the FdI delegation in the European Parliament. “Our Conservative group is expected to grow from the current 57 to 82 MEPs, according to the latest polls.” Yet, despite the growth, it will be essential to build new alliances to undermine – as Meloni asks – the tandem between Popular and Socialists that has guided the EU so far. Procaccini therefore sees Antonio Tajani’s decision to “set limits, excluding as of now possible alliances with Marine Le Pen’s Front National and with the Germans of Alternative für Deutschland” as “forcing”. Also because the majorities in the European Parliament are always very fluid, if we exclude the vote with which the presidency of the EU Commission is elected. «And the League suffers from the cordon sanitaire that has been placed around it. A very strong and very unfair cordon – continues Procaccini -, especially at the beginning, when Salvini’s group was excluded from the vice-presidencies of the commissions due to him ». Then, of course, with Le Pen and Afd – admits the co-president of Ecr – there are “significant differences on the European future in NATO, as well as on support for the war in Ukraine or on questions of the European budget, but on many other issues we have often voted together”.