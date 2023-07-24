Meloni in the White House: with Biden we also and above all talk about China

Thursday 27 July President Joe Biden “will receive Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House to reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy”. This was reported in a note released by the White House. The two leaders, it reads, “will discuss our common strategic interests, including the shared commitment to continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, developments in North Africa and closer transatlantic coordination regarding the People’s Republic of China”. Biden and Meloni, the note continues, “will also discuss Italy’s presidency at the G7 in 2024”.

According to Repubblica, Meloni will communicate something important to Biden: Italy will exit China’s Silk Road when it expires at the end of the year. “The premier is already receiving important guarantees from the European Union, to complete this path without too much damage to our country, and from the American leader she will above all try to understand what the margins are for working on alternatives, as well as of course the hope of receiving some form of support,” writes Repubblica.

According to the newspaper, “the practice accelerated at the NATO summit in Vilnius, when Meloni confirmed to Biden his determined Atlanticist choice, from Ukraine to China. The president then confirmed the invitation to the White House, which had been known to his closest collaborators for days, with the understanding that the premier would announce it during her press conference. In the meantime, developments had taken place in Brussels which helped the choice of Rome, offering an important cover”.

The reference is to the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) of the European Union which according to executive vice president Dombrovskis “sends a clear signal to our global partners that we reject any form of economic coercion by third countries”. For Republic, “diplomats see it almost as the economic equivalent of NATO’s Article V, which obliges countries to defend another member militarily attacked”.

Xi Jinping’s reaction is understandable, but according to Repubblica “if China decided to punish Italy for leaving the Silk Road, the entire Union would have to defend it with potentially very heavy retaliations. In addition, Rome would have obtained the guarantee that if Beijing ousted our companies, the European allies would not seek to replace them”.

