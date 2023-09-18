Meloni show at Dritto e Rovescio: “Superbonus? 140 billion debt”. Then the hypothesis of increasing scholarships

“My big goal is to confirm the tax wedge throughout 2024.” This was revealed by the prime minister Giorgia Meloniguest of Paolo Del Debbio at Forehand and backhand. “What was done with the Super bonus“, continues the Prime Minister, “it is a hole of 140 billion euros compared to a much lower valuation and he has not paid them Giuseppe Conte. The money served was paid by any Italian for more than 2,000 euros each.”

And he continues: “A debt because Giuseppe Conte had to carry out his electoral campaign. Now I have to take this money from somewhere else. We are looking for solutions to safeguard companies with problem loans and we find ourselves with a boulder weighing on us Budget law”.

READ ALSO: Lampedusa, Soumahoro also arrives: “I’m here for a parliamentary inspection”

The strategy is already in place: “Support i low incomes; the pensions, I would like to give a signal on lower pensions; family and birth rate; healthcare, which is a big priority for Italy. We are working to reduce the waiting list times which are objectively too long,” he confirmed Melons.

Then, the prime minister also announces a plan to combat the recommendations and thus promote meritocracy. “Italy is a nation where friends are worth more than who you are. We must put everyone in a position to move forward based on what they demonstrate. It is the only way to break the patterns of power that have devastated this nation.” This is why we are thinking of “a massive scholarship plan for deserving students, to be accompanied from a very young age. Substantial scholarships are needed to move forward. Therefore a completely different model.”

READ ALSO: Pontida, the Northern League people lash Meloni on autonomy and migrants

Finally, the prime minister takes a few pebbles off her feet regarding the statements made about her alleged panic attacks. “Do they accuse me of being nervous? They say even worse, there are rumors in the corridors that I would have them panic crisiswhich I would take psychotropic drugs… Imagine, I’ve never had a panic attack in my life. It also amuses me to see the left basking in this belief that maybe by being there to attack all the people who love me I will go out of my mind, because it is clear that they don’t know me well”, assures the guest prime minister to Forehand and backhand in prime time on Network 4.

“But beyond this,” explains the prime minister, “the other day I was reading on a site ‘Melons, pay attention to your psychophysical stability”. I reflected on the fact that this stuff here is truly misogynistic – adds the prime minister -. Saying that since you are a woman you won’t make it in your head, you remind me of when at the beginning of republican history in Parliament it was discussed that women couldn’t be magistrates because once a month they had their period and became hysterical. Well, the Italian left evidently remained there. But what I know, and all the women of this nation, is that due to the difficulties that all women face, they have a head that often others don’t have.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

