Meloni: “We don’t want to abolish the bonus for 18-year-olds, just limit it. Migrants? One does not enter Italy illegally”

“It seems to me that Bank of Italy did not raise particular criticisms of the main measures of this maneuver during the hearings of the competent commissions”. Giorgia Meloni dismisses last week’s controversy after the criticisms of the Bank of Italy to some of the most prominent provisions of the next budget law. During the hearing before the House and Senate Budget Committees, a manager on via Nazionale had declared that the measures on cash and tax truce “risk coming into conflict with the push towards modernization of the country that animates the Pnrr”, while the flat tax would risk increasing the “discrepancies” between self-employed workers and employees, penalizing the latter. Words to which the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, had responded by questioning the impartiality of the institution (“it is owned by private banks, it is an institution that has a vision, legitimately, and this vision makes it believe more it is appropriate that there is no longer any actual use of cash”) before the reverse.

“There was purely a controversy or let’s say a critical approach, on our measures on the subject of cash and the obligation of the POS”, Meloni said today, in the second social appointment with the column dedicated to “Giorgia’s notes”. “It was also a week of controversy, of an at times unpleasant climate”, summed up the Prime Minister, addressing her solidarity “to Minister Crosetto”. “However, we are not people who are easily frightened: we have made our choices, we defend those choices, we move forward. There is nothing that can stop us, other than obviously the Italians and their consent in free and democratic elections”.

On card payments, however, the government’s hands are tied: “someone asks us why you don’t remove commissions, we say we can’t do it because it would be unconstitutional. Electronic money is private, it is a service offered and the State cannot prevent those who offer that service from earning a commission on it”. “Probably, added the prime minister, “this is the reason why the Bank of Italy makes its assessments on the issue of raising the cash ceiling”.

As for the culture bonus for 18-year-olds, the government has no intention of abolishing the subsidy. However, Meloni specified that an income limit will be introduced for those who access the bonus. “There’s no reason” for “the son of a millionaire, a parliamentarian, or my daughter” to receive it, said the Prime Minister. “A limit must be introduced on the income of those who access this measure, and the contents and things that can be purchased with these resources must be better defined and I also believe that it is necessary to work on scams. So I confirm that we intend to modify this rule, without however removing these resources to their original destination, youth and culture”.

There will be “absolutely” no change of course on the part of the executive regarding migrants. “The government does not intend to change its position. Our position remains absolutely the same: one does not enter Italy illegally, one only enters legally, we want to fight human trafficking, illegal entries and deaths at sea. We do not want to favor human traffickers in any way”, said Meloni, announcing in the future “new rules to stop trafficking because we do not intend to give up on this issue”.