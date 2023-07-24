Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Giorgia Meloni had invited to the conference: she wants to prevent illegal migration, but is surprisingly open elsewhere.

Rome – A week after the EU and Tunisia signed a long-planned migration agreement, a “Conference on Development and Migration” was held in Rome on Sunday (July 23). The aim of the meeting was common strategies for managing flight and migration.

With the exception of France, representatives of most Mediterranean countries were present – as were EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary General António Guterres. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, head of the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia, took office with the aim of “ending illegal immigration once and for all”. To this end, she wants to expand cooperation between the countries of arrival and the countries of origin and transit.

Giorgia Meloni at the “Conference on Development and Migration” in Rome. © IMAGO/Fabio Cimaglia

Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, i.e. the countries where refugees arrive, sat on one side of the negotiating table. The countries of origin and transit were represented by Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Libya and Turkey. Also present were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait. Like the EU, these countries have economic and political interests in the Islamic countries of North Africa. In addition to the EU representatives, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, and the International Monetary Fund were also present.

In addition to controlling migration, according to Meloni, Rome was also about combating human trafficking and promoting economic development through cooperation between countries. She can imagine such cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, water and infrastructure. A fund has been planned for this purpose, which is intended to finance investment projects and support border controls. The fact that more than 20 countries accepted her invitation to Rome alone could count as a success for Meloni. A success that she urgently needs.

There is a lot at stake for the Italian head of government, she is under great pressure domestically. In 2023, 83,500 refugees arrived in Italy by boat across the Mediterranean. That is more than twice as many as in the entire previous year. During the election campaign, she announced that she would stop migration to Italy. The Italian head of government even wanted to use a military naval blockade to intercept boat people.

Meloni is not alone in calling for restrictions on migration to Europe. Since more and more people have been fleeing across the Mediterranean instead of overland, the neighboring countries have reached their breaking point. Following the model of the migration agreement with Tunisia, Meloni and von der Leyen in Rome now wanted to bring a similar deal closer to Egypt, Libya, Algeria and Morocco.

According to the agreement, Tunisia should ensure that migrants are prevented from fleeing to Europe. The country has been promised loans worth millions for this. In addition, the Arab country should take back those refugees who make it to Europe despite the efforts. The agreement had recently caused criticism from human rights organizations. An economic crisis and a large influx of refugees are currently putting the North African state to the acid test. By early July, tensions between the population and the migrants had escalated into a spiral of violence.

After a Tunisian man was stabbed during the clashes, Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered his national guard to abandon hundreds of African migrants from the Tunisian port of Sfax on the Tunisian-Libyan border in the desert – without water or food. Saied had previously been accused of violating human rights and undermining democracy in his country. The Tunisian head of state has not yet made any reform commitments. That’s why a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Tunisia is still hanging in the air.

The new partners Egypt, Libya, Algeria and Morocco are not flawless democracies either. Nevertheless, they should now get a lot of money to protect Europe’s external borders. According to Meloni, however, the cooperation is about “supporting the development of Africa and in particular the countries from which the migrants come”. In return, the countries should support the “fight against illegal immigration, control legal immigration and support refugees”.

Meloni’s statement that her country is open to accepting other people who come legally made me sit up and take notice. “Europe and Italy” need immigration, but “illegal mass immigration” is harmful. Nobody benefits from it, except for criminal groups that get rich at the expense of the weakest and even use their strength against governments. Her attitude is reminiscent of that of CDU politician Thorsten Frei. Last week he called for the individual right to asylum to be abolished and replaced by an EU-wide quota of 300,000 to 400,000 places.

Both Meloni and Frei thus present migration more as a problem of abstract, non-humanitarian values. Both aim for fixed numerical limits, while tending to ignore the underlying needs. The tenor: As long as the people don’t arrive in Europe, they’re not our problem. However, as early as Frei’s initiative, constitutional lawyers and migration experts pointed out that the Geneva Refugee Convention and numerous laws protect everyone’s right to asylum. For example, the EU’s “refoulment ban” prohibits turning away refugees at the external borders. Although contingent solutions are a conceivable additional measure, they would not solve the problem. (Tadhg Nagel)