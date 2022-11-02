“The vaccination obligation expired last June and survived until December for health workers. We have decided to bring the end of the obligation forward to November 1st and this allows us to recover 4 thousand people now stationary in an understaffed system “. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni thus announced in the press conference after the Council of Ministers the reasons behind the measure that triggered the reintegration of the no vax doctors in the hospitals. A choice therefore dictated by organizational reasons and lack of personnel, rather than health issues. But according to the numbers released by the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) – which defended the government’s decision – only 1878 doctors would be affected by the provision.

Out of the total of 4 thousand suspended – in fact – over 400 are dentists and among the doctors 47% are over 68 years old, therefore they are not included in the staff of the National Health Service. The incidence would therefore be too low to consider the decree as an effective aid to the system. As of 31 October, Fnomceo notes, 4004 doctors and dentists were suspended, that is 0.85% of the 473,592 registered. Of the 1878s ready to return, “the perception is that most of them are freelancers, but we have no reliable data on this”, comments Filippo Anelli, president of Fnomceo. “What we can say – he added – is that the orders have promptly adapted to the new provisions. We therefore thank all the presidents and staff for the work they have done in recent months and are still doing to comply with the law ”. For Anelli “the rule during the emergency worked well”: “We had an average of 80 deaths a month, which that law stopped. But now the epidemiological situation allows for a return to normal. The masks and caution will remain ”.

The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco did not hide his disappointment at the choice of the government: “It is a flag intervention, identity – he said in an interview with Courier – which does not have a particular effect, because in the end it is a small percentage of operators, but sorry that it is adopted so abruptly, producing a negative effect on vaccinations. There is also an aspect of doubt on the part of the institutions on the value of vaccination. In fact it is a kind of revisionism on the past ”.