A good portion of the European electoral match between Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini will be played on Sunday 15 October in Poland. If the party of Jaroslaw Kaczynsky, currently in government, allied with the Brothers of Italy in the Strasbourg Assembly, wins, the chances increase that the conservative group could have an important weight in the next legislature of the European Parliament, perhaps giving support to Ursula von der Leyen for a possible reconfirmation as president of the EU Commission.

If, however, he loses, the prospects are strengthened that the sovereignist line in Strasbourg will above all be carried forward by the union already tested in Pontida in September between Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen.

The knots come to a head

After the elections in Slovakia at the end of September, which saw the success of the pro-Russian party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, and the German regional elections on Sunday 8 October – voting took place in Bavaria and Hesse, strongholds of the CDU/CSU, where the far-right AfD has had record support -, on the EU political agenda for the autumn there are two dates in bold: 15 October, the political elections in Poland; on November 22nd, the general elections in the Netherlands. If the socialist Pedro Sanchez fails to form a government in Madrid by November 27, the Spaniards will return to the polls in mid-January, after the summer vote last July. Crucial deadlines for reshaping the forecasts for the next legislature of the European Parliament and the European institutions, the shape of which will be decided by the vote expected between 6 and 9 June 2024 and by the renewal of the European Commission by November 2024.

In Italy, the European game is essentially national and internal to the right-wing coalition in government, with prime ministers and vice-premiers committed to acting as pro-Europeans – more Meloni than Salvini – in multilateral international fora and as sovereignists at home. The European partners are perplexed and sometimes disconcerted; Italian voters are struggling to find their way. The issues come to a head: with the EU, the financial law, the Pnrr, the reform of the Stability Pact, the ESM, migrants; in Italy, the priorities of the budget, the “expensive of everything” – energy and food, above all -, again migrants.

Italy, suffocated by resources, complicates its life in the European context, continuously fueling polemical ideas, instead of seeking dialogue and collaboration: Meloni and Salvini and their ministers pick fights alternately with Paris and Berlin; and they join forces with Warsaw and Budapest, only to be repaid by their Polish and Hungarian interlocutors with the currency of resounding vetoes on European immigration policy. A thrilling mix of wrong enemies and pure friends.

Nathalie Tocci and Leo Goretti, director and researcher of the Institute for International Affairs, write: «After a year of the Meloni government, dark clouds are gathering on the horizon of EU/Italy relations. Meloni declares that he has finally convinced the EU to address the external dimension of migration policy. However, there is nothing new in the European approach. And, as if that were not enough, Italy has not achieved any results on the internal dimension… As regards economic policy, the attitude of the Italian government, exemplified by the delayed ratification of the ESM, weakens Italy’s credibility and limits its spaces for maneuver. There is a real risk that the new Stability Pact will be far from what Italy expects and needs.”

Wrong enemies and friends

With Poland, the Italian Prime Minister is very understanding: at the Granada Summit, she said that she “understands the reasons”, after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki did not approve the conclusions on immigration because – she said – “I am responsible for the safety of Polish citizens… We will remain safe under the rule of the Law and Justice party.” An electoral message: the current majority is undermined by a pro-European coalition, called Civic Platform, led by the former president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

Just as the logic of Poland’s attitude towards Ukraine is electoral: after having been, since the beginning of the invasion, the most extremist of the European allies, now, for a handful of wheat and above all for the peasants’ vote, it stops ‘send weapons to Kiev and slow down the sale of cereals in the EU. Positions which, with the vote in Slovakia and the blockade – albeit temporary – of US aid weaken the message of firmness from the West in its support for Kiev: Politic he writes that Ukraine is “courageous”, while the West is “shaking”.

He doesn’t have the threat of elections, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also uses strong images, siding with Morawiecki on immigration: Poland and Hungary – he says – have been «legally raped» by the EU: «If they want to force you to accept something that you don’t like, how can you reach a compromise? It is impossible… not only now, but also in the years to come.”

Union, Ukraine, migrants, but also abortion, freedom of the press, respect for the rule of law are themes of the Polish electoral campaign, where, on Sunday 1 October, the opposition’s “march of a million hearts” mobilized “hundreds of thousands ” of people. For Tusk, “the turning point in the history of our country is coming”, because “the giant has woken up, we will win the elections”.

«Poland will be in dialogue with Europe and the world, tolerant, sensitive to climate problems and respectful of the rule of law», promises Tusk: «We are ready to win and form a democratic, European and modern government», echoed by the his allies.

But the polls still show the populist nationalist party of Kaczynski and Morawiecki ahead, which has around 35% of voting intentions, against 27% for Tusk’s coalition. Law and Justice accuses the opposition of wanting to “let illegal immigrants enter Poland” and of preparing to create “a second Lampedusa”, contrasting its “patriotic” vision with the “German” one of its rivals. And then, a concrete and captivating promise: “If we win, the average salary will rise” to the equivalent of around 2,000 euros, a very high figure in a country that does not have the euro.

What awaits us

Eight months after the European vote, predictions and calculations on the future balance of power and strength between Brussels and Strasbourg will remain written in the sand of this “Indian summer”, whatever the Polish and Dutch results. But if Law and Justice were to lose, Meloni would have the wrong horse and stable.

There is the impression that the Italian government’s attitude towards European interlocutors is often conditioned, rather than by the protection of contingent interests, by the maneuvers underway in Brussels, where the prospects of new coalitions are being tested, whose strength in numbers it will then have to be verified once the vote has been taken: the current pro-European majority among popular, socialists, greens and liberals could be replaced by a centre-right majority between popular and conservatives, less pro-European and, indeed, strongly tinged with sovereignism.

However, the hope of counting more tomorrow, in a less cohesive and more fragile Union, must not lead to mistakes today. The negotiations that matter for Italy this autumn (financial, Stability Pact, migrants) are done with those who are present and not with those who – perhaps – will be there.