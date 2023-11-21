Meloni vs Gruber: “Am I an expression of patriarchal culture? They exploit Giulia’s tragedy to attack the Government”

“I don’t know how some people find the courage to exploit even the most horrible tragedies to attack the government“. Giorgia Meloni entrusts Facebook with a stance which immediately afterwards passes from the general to the particular. “Now the new bizarre thesis supported by Lilli Gruber in her broadcast last night – says the Prime Minister – is that I would be an expression of a patriarchal culture. As can clearly be seen from this photo which portrays four generations of my family’s ‘patriarchal culture’. Truly speechless”. The photo accompanying the post above Facebook in fact, it portrays her with her daughter Ginevra in her arms, a few days after the birth, together with Giorgia Meloni’s mother and grandmother.

Giorgia Meloni with her mother, grandmother and daughter

See also The White House comments on “concerns dealing” with Elon Musk

Here are the words of Lilli Gruber that provoked the reaction of Prime Minister Meloni: VIDEO

In recent days, the prime minister had already expressed her regret for yet another feminicide, that of Giulia Cecchettin, also on his social networks. Only a few days ago she was “called into question” by her political opponent, Elly Schlein, who had expressly asked Meloni for “common action” – at a political and cultural level – to deal with the feminicide emergency.

We had all hoped in recent days that Giulia was alive. Unfortunately, our greatest fears have come true. She killed. I feel infinite sadness in seeing the smiling photographs of this young girl and, together with sadness, great anger. I thank the Forces… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 19, 2023

READ ALSO: Giulia Cecchettin, a minute of noise in her memory at the University of Padua

Subscribe to the newsletter

