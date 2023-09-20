Who knows if Mrs. Ursula could become the candidate of the Conservatives…. The comment

Making conspiracy theories is undoubtedly a temptation for every political commentator but what has happened in recent days, the declarations of the last few hours, what the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be preparing to tell the General Assembly ofUN on the topic of migrants it makes you think a lot also in view of the upcoming deadlines.

It doesn’t always happen that a prime minister calls into question the President of the European Commission and this should come immediately and unleash a series of very concrete and compromising proposals for the entire European Government. Yet all this happened in Lampedusa, in little Italy, which many countries (one name above all being France just to be clear), precisely on the issue of immigration, take – in fact – a slap in the face despite declaring that they are in solidarity with the Italian executive.

One of two things: either Italy has suddenly become a beacon to follow for its immigration policy, obscuring the “missteps” (if not foolish) of France and Germanyor the cat is brooding. That incredible Meloni-Von Der Leyen harmony praised everywhere (she will do so again today at the UN from what we learn from her entourage) by the Italian Prime Minister seems to hide something more important, profound and politically significant.

Something that begins rather than something that is at the peak. If we then combine this infusion with the ingredient of a Lepenian shift to the right of the League that would upset even a patient ex-minister like Roberto Castelli, this undoubtedly becomes even tastier and more interesting.

Nothing in politics comes by chance. And nothing is built before the electoral results because the numbers count, of course! But certainly the rapprochement of the two ladies of European politics seems to give a glimpse – not even too subtly – of a possible future collaboration, a harmony that goes beyond the contingent and that seems to speak more of Brussels than of Lampedusa. Inferences, sure.

But who knows if Mrs Ursula could become the Conservative candidate to replace herself and return to preside over the next European Commission. After all, even in 2019, Von Der Leyen’s candidacy took off thanks to the support of the first party at the time: the Grillini. And no one – let’s be honest – could have imagined it!

