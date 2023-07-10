Ukraine, Meloni: “All-round support. EU invests in defense”

“The position of Italy and Latvia are essentially identical positions. We support Ukraine at 360 degrees also by working so that Europe can invest more in its own security and defense”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniin joint statements, in Riga, with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins. Tomorrow the awaited NATO summit will take place in Vilnius, Lithuania (another strategic country on the eastern front for the Atlantic Alliance), which will also be attended by the President of the United States Joe Biden.



Meloni: “Be attentive and lucid on defense and security”

The visit to the NATO base in Adazi “demonstrates how much it is necessary in terms of defense and security in this time, especially to be attentive, concentrated and lucid”, he underlined Melons referring to his second stop of the day in Latvia where he will visit the military base 30 kilometers from Riga.

WATCH THE STATEMENTS OF THE PREMIER MELONI

