Georgie Melons he is better and is preparing to face a key year for her and for his government. The prime minister will hold the meeting in two days Press conference of the end of the year, postponed twice due to precarious health conditions, and will have to give many answers to journalists on several key issues. Meanwhile, in a message on social media, Meloni wished Italians to be “happy, courageous and enterprising” and, to herself, to face perhaps the most important year of her mandate with the same spirit. In 2024, in fact – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – it is Italy's turn and therefore Giorgia Meloni's turn to presidency of the G7, on which the prime minister is focusing a lot strengthen its leadership at level international. But it will also be an election year Europeans. The government officials closest to the president describe her as “very indecisive” regarding the most important and strategic choice for the upcoming election year.

To apply or not as head of the list in all constituencies, as he did in his time Berlusconi premier? On the one hand – continues Il Corriere – it has fear of winning, humiliating Salvini, Tajani and Lupi with the risk of cannibalizing the League, Forza Italia and Noi moderates and shaking up the government. On the other hand, she is (very) tempted by what she could take to the field his party well over 30%, as it was for Renzi and Salvini. At the end-of-year press conference on Thursday, postponed twice, the question will come and Melons it could still take time. Unless between today and tomorrow he decides to summon the other three leaders of the majority to study the strategy for the European elections together: that “political table” which has already been postponed twice, first due to the flu and then due to the otolitic syndrome that struck her during the holidays.

