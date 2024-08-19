If the executive falls? “Mattarella will not stain himself once again with yet another technical government”

Ready for an attack by the Judiciary against the government and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni through her sister Arianna, at the helm of the organizational machine of Fratelli d’Italia? The rumors are chasing each other and from the party of the Prime Minister come many voices of alarm. What is happening? Affaritaliani.it he asked it to Louis Bisignania profound expert on the logic of the halls of power and co-author, together with Paolo Madron, of the book – opposed by Meloni and FdI – ‘The powerful in the time of Giorgia’.

Do you really see in the air an attack by the Judiciary on the government and Prime Minister Meloni?

“The only real danger for the Centre-Right government is the government itself.”

Is there no plan to bring down the government? And who would be the so-called strong powers against the Center-Right government?

“Strong powers? Which ones? Eni, Enel, Terna, Banca Intesa, Confindustria are all with the prime minister. But after almost two years in office, the government is liquefying, it must find the cohesion and driving force of the beginning instead of closing up like a hedgehog”.

Could the target really be Arianna Meloni?

“Not just Arianna, everyone can become a target. The news about Arianna will still cause a psychosis. Everyone around the prime minister will feel spied on and controlled. Unfortunately, it’s ‘karma’. Meloni has done nothing but fuel this climate of suspicion and conspiracies by not trusting anyone, not even the ministers closest to her…”.

What role do certain newspapers play against the government?

“But what can you complain about…they’ve always done it.”

Or are they just fantasies and ghosts evoked by Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia?

“It has been convenient for a certain right wing in past years and has always fueled the issue.”

What would be the objective, a technical government? Led by whom? Or new elections?

“Meloni should think more about governing and less about early elections to escape from autonomy and the premiership. Mattarella will not stain himself once again with yet another technical government”.

Do you also see Europe behind this alleged plan?

“Europe today counts for little, everything will depend on the American elections and, if things continue like this, on Putin’s response to the attacks in Kiev.”

What would President Mattarella do in the face of an attack by the Judiciary against Meloni and the government?

“The usual phrase about respect and autonomy of the Judiciary. It’s always the President who didn’t even dissolve the CSM after the Palamara affair”.

Do you see any similarities with what happened to Silvio Berlusconi in the past?

“Let’s not confuse the sacred with the profane. Berlusconi is Berlusconi…”

Besides the Judiciary, could there be other ways to undermine the Meloni government, such as the spread?

“For now, General Vannacci is thinking about revolutionizing the League, I understand…”