Lega and Forza Italia, according to FdI, should take note of the failure of the government of national unity experience

Giorgia Meloni does not give up an inch. When asked if, after the tear of the Quirinale with the re-election of Sergio Mattarella, there was a rapprochement with the so-called center-right of the government, and in particular with Matteo Salvini, the response of sources very close to the leader of the Brothers of Italy is categorical: “No”. On the other hand, Meloni herself just this morning used very clear words: “For me there is a problem of positioning, then I love everyone and I have always worked for unity but I believe that a political clarification is needed”.

And again: “For me it is a problem in matters of merit. We support theories that are, in most cases, opposite views to those of the left. It is not a fact of personal antipathy, it is not that I do not go to government with Pd because I don’t like it Enrico Letta, I do not go to the government with the Democratic Party because I believe that the Democratic Party has a diametrically opposite or very different vision from mine. If you ultimately fail to pursue these issues it becomes a question of what you mean when you say you represent the Center-right“.

“I heard Salvini say ‘we have chosen Italy’ but what does it mean? Because – continued the leader of FdI – for me it means carrying on the vision of which Center-right is carrier. The League did not want the vaccination obligation and there is the vaccination obligation, it was against the Green Pass as an instrument of discrimination and it is, they are against mass illegal immigration and continue to land thousands of immigrants, they did not want the revision of the land registry and there is a revision, they agreed with us on the seaside resorts and are voting to auction off and expropriate 30,000 companies. “Meloni’s message is very clear: in the Draghi government and in Parliament the line has passed and passes of Pd and M5S, both on anti-Covid restrictions and on immigration, bathing concessions, land registry and bills.

Translation: Lega and Forza Italiaaccording to FdI, should take note of the failure of the experience of government of national unity, which has not produced a single concrete result of the policies and programs of Center-right, and go to the opposition. For the party led by Meloni the opposition, in some cases, can be regenerative avoiding becoming a party-state always and in any case in government as it was before with the DC and today with the Democratic Party.

Meloni’s words are still very precise: “If the Center-right wants to try to do a job for the future, it must decide to be proudly the bearer of its ideas, this cannot be done with the Democratic Party, it cannot be done with the M5Syou can’t do it all by doing the Draghi government, can not be done by electing a president of the Republic of the Democratic Party. Objectively, I believe that the theme is that we must not forget that the ideas we carry as center-right have a majority in the nation, but I believe that we need to have more courage “.

“More courage in presenting those ideas without bowing to this idea that exists in Italy so that you are presentable only if you go to the government with the left. The idea that in Italy it becomes a modern right only if, in reality, you start to make the left, is a very widespread trend. I am proud to be a right and center-right person, as are tens of millions of Italians “.

Translation: Lega and Forza Italia have the courage to vote against in Parliament measures that do not respect the programs of the Center-right. And, given that their presence in the Draghi executive is essentially useless, they should consider leaving the government and going to the opposition. Only in this way will it be possible to build an alliance for the 2023 political elections, otherwise the agreement is seriously at risk and everyone for himself. Melons and Brothers of ItalyUltimately, they will not make deals just to go to the government, as the Democratic Party does. They will make agreements only if there are the conditions, which must mature today, for a center-right consistent with its constituents. What Meloni is asking Salvini is precisely to do the opposite of what Minister Dem Dario Franceschini says today, who hopes for a moderate transformation of the League.