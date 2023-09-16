Migrants, Meloni’s “military” turn to keep the League at bay

“I want to send a clear message to those who want to enter Italy illegally: it is not worth relying on human traffickers because they ask you for a lot of money, they put you on boats that are often not equipped to make those journeys and in any case if you enter Italy illegally you will be detained and repatriated. Our situation does not allow us to do anything different”. The Prime Minister said it in a video message, Giorgia Meloni talking about the migrant emergency linked to illegal landings in Italy. A video which, as several newspapers comment today, shows a turning point (“military” according to Repubblica) of the prime minister on the issue of immigration, who probably arrived to “keep the League at bay” which has been pressing on the dossier, with a case born on Affaritaliani.it and the interview with Andrea Crippa.



“We asked for a total paradigm shift. Stop human traffickers and mass illegal immigration at the outset. Focus on external borders and not on the distribution of migrants. This paradigm shift is now written in black and white in the conclusions of the European Council. And how is it achieved? As it is written in our programs. With a European mission, even naval if necessary, in agreement with the North African authorities to stop the departure of the boats. Check in Africa who has the right to asylum and welcome into Europe only those who actually have the right to it according to international conventions”.

“The government has worked by involving the EU in a collaboration agreement with Tunisia which provides for the fight against irregular flows on the one hand and support for the Tunisian economy on the other. Unfortunately, however, while Italy and a part of Europe were working in this direction, another part was moving in the opposite direction”, says Meloni. “I think of the daily attempt by some political forces and influential realities to maintain that Tunisia would be a regime oppressive with which agreements cannot be made to declare that it would not be a safe port and therefore where it is not possible to repatriate irregular migrants”, underlined the Prime Minister.

“Whoever enters Italy enters Europe and needs solidarity and sharing between all countries on the reception front. We are the ones who are fighting this battle and we will continue this battle where it must be done to ask for sharing and responsibility for reception”. She said it Elly Schleinsecretary of the Democratic Party in Turin, underlining the need to “open legal avenues” for the arrival of migrants to all countries.

The Dem leader then criticized the government’s line on immigration policies: “they have worsened the situation, they have made it more difficult to save lives at sea and they have dismantled widespread reception”. At the Unity party in Turin – where Schlein was interviewed by Massimo Giannini – there were, as the Democratic Party reports, around 1,500 people present.

