The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, the main ally of Donald Trump in Europe, has transferred on Saturday to other European leaders than his government does not contemplate authorizing the deployment of Italian military In a possible peace force for Ukraine, one of the various debates that are open for a possible peace agreement.

Although his presence was not clear, finally Meloni It has joined the Telematics Summit Convened by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and the one that have attended, among others, the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, or the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

The Italian government has highlighted in a statement the need to work for “a fair and lasting peace” and for “the future sovereignty and security of Ukraine”, objectives that Meloni wants Address with different partners, also with the United Stateswith a view to “define credible and effective security guarantees.”

Meloni, in addition, has taken the opportunity to reiterate that “It is not expected” That Italian troops can participate “in an eventual military force on the land”, is hypothesis on which Starmer and Macron work.

In fact, at the end of the meeting, the British Prime Minister has announced the next steps that will be carried out and allies involved in the so -called ‘Volunteer Coalition’ to advance in the plans for a possible display of troops on Ukrainian soil.