Pro-Palestine protesters block Meloni-Trudeau event in Toronto

The participation of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at an event organized by the Canadian authorities at the Art gallery Ontario in Toronto. It was the Canadian prime minister himself, we learn, who reached the prime minister to personally communicate the decision to her.

Around 6pm (midnight in Italy) some demonstrators in support of the Palestinian cause gathered in front of the Art Gallery and blocked the entrance with signs and banners while representatives of the Italian Canadian community arrived. The reception was held but without Meloni and Trudeau. Those present were blocked inside the structure for a long time for security reasons.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni then contacted the representatives of the Italian community by telephone to convey her greetings.

G7, Italy-Canada. Meloni to Trudeau: “New era for our relations”

Previously the meeting between the two leaders. Italy and Canada confirm their “shared commitment to addressing pressing global challenges and advancing our common objectives”. It can be read in the joint statement at the end of the bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in Toronto.

Italy and Canada are committed to working “closely to advance the priorities of the G7, including supporting the rules-based international order, founded on the United Nations Charter; protecting international peace and security; and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will also work to advance common priorities on economic and supply chain resilience; governance of artificial intelligence and digital technology; environment, climate action and clean energy; and health and food security. We also hope that continue discussions within the G7 on how to address irregular migration.”

Italy and Canada work “together to advance the sustainable development goals, including through development financing. We are both committed to supporting inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in collaboration with our African partners. The Canada welcomes the attention placed by Italy on Africa during its Presidency of the G7 and the objectives and priorities of the Mattei Plan announced at the recent Italy-Africa Summit”.