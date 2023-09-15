Ursula von der Leyen, at the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, will visit the island of Lampedusa, which has been under pressure in recent weeks due to the surge in the number of migrant landings. The Prime Minister invited the President of the Commission to visit the island, precisely to see for herself how Lampedusa has been involved in the chaos of landings from the African coasts for days.

Von der Leyen accepted and both, we learn, will travel to the island “in the near future”. The Prime Minister then underlined, regarding the multiplication of landings in our country, that “the migratory pressure that Italy is experiencing this year is unsustainable”. And you asked the President of the European Commission «to immediately transfer the agreed resources to Tunisia».



Meanwhile, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola says she has heard from the Italian prime minister. «I spoke with Giorgia Meloni. Lampedusa is Europe. And Europe must respond together. Migration is a European challenge and requires a European response. We are not far away. We have to face it together. The new pact on migration and asylum is indispensable. Urgent”. Thus, on Twitter, the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

“Von der Leyen is always collaborative and will continue to be.

Asked to come to Lampedusa and speed up agreement with Tunisia”

«I announce that I have written to the president of the European Commission to ask her to come with me to Lampedusa to personally realize the gravity of the situation we face, and to immediately accelerate the implementation of the agreement with Tunisia by transferring the agreed resources. The president has always been collaborative and I have no doubt that she will be so this time too.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in a video message, reporting on the contacts she had with Von der Leyen.

Meloni: Defense will build new centers for migrants

Then, in the video released by Palazzo Chigi, the announcement: «In the council of ministers on Monday, the Defense will be given a mandate to create in the shortest possible time» new structures for migrants «so that they are sufficient to detain illegal immigrants . We will give the mandate to build these structures in locations with very low population density and easily perimeter and surveillance.”

In the immediate future, the Prime Minister speaks of changes to the terms of detention in detention centers in repatriation centres, from 12 to 18 months. Decision that should be ratified at the Council of Ministers on Monday. «To the Italians I want to say that we have not changed our minds. It will take time, a lot of work, patience, determination but we haven’t changed our minds. We work every day to maintain the commitment we have signed with you and we work in every area including that of restoring legality and combating illegal immigration.”

To stop the flow of illegal migrants and the landings on our coasts, a “European mission, including a naval one, if necessary, in agreement with the North African authorities, is needed to stop the departure of the boats”.

«Tunisia faces a serious economic crisis which inevitably has repercussions on us too» and while the Italian government involved the EU Commission for a collaboration agreement with that country to combat irregular flows, «unfortunately, while Italy and a part of the ‘Europe was working in this direction, another part of Europe was moving in the opposite direction…I am referring to the daily attempt by some political forces and influential entities to argue that Tunisia would not be a safe haven and therefore, where it is not possible to repatriate irregular migrants or prevent their departure”. Added to this is the fact that despite the agreement signed by the EU Commission, the agreed 250 million were not transferred to Tunisia.

«I want to send a clear message to those who want to enter Italy illegally. It is not worth relying on human traffickers because they ask you for a lot of money, they put you on boats that are often not equipped to make those journeys. And, in any case, if you enter Italy illegally, you will be detained and repatriated. Our situation does not allow us to do anything different” says Meloni again.