DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Friday, 21 October 2022, 19:01



Giorgia Meloni has managed to make her dream come true since she entered politics at the age of 15 with the aim of “changing the world and saving my nation”, as she herself recounts in her autobiography, ‘I am Giorgia’ (I am Georgia). After her resounding victory in the general elections held on September 25 as a candidate for the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FdI, Brothers of Italy) party, leader of the conservative bloc which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Forza Italia , the political force of Silvio Berlusconi, Meloni received this Friday the commission to form a Government from the hands of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

She accepted the request and this Saturday she will return to the Quirinal Palace in Rome, where the Head of State is based, to swear in the position of Prime Minister together with the rest of the members of her Cabinet. At 45, Meloni will become the first woman to lead a government in Italy. She will have two vice presidents as squires: Antonio Tajani, ‘number two’ of Forza Italia and former president of the European Parliament, who will be the foreign minister; and Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, who will be in charge of the Infrastructure portfolio. It will be another leader of the League such as Giancarlo Giorgetti who will be in charge of the Ministry of Economy, while in Defense Meloni places one of her trusted men, Guido Crosetto, co-founder of FdI. Also this party, which has the singing voice in the Executive, keeps the portfolio of Justice, which falls into the hands of former magistrate Carlo Nordio.

In the usual round of consultations with the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies and with the representatives of the political forces, Mattarella confirmed that Meloni had sufficient support to become the new prime minister. The most obvious example of how clear she was was the very short duration of the last meeting of the round of consultations, the one she held with the representatives of the conservative bloc: it lasted only 11 minutes. It was the clearest sign that the internal crisis opened up on the right by Berlusconi by defending his friend, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and blaming Ukraine for the war, had been overcome, at least for the time being. These statements, together with the criticism that he dedicated in the previous days to the president of FdI, whom he described as “arrogant, arrogant and ridiculous”, have caused doubts to arise about what stability the new Executive will enjoy. due to the lack of harmony between the leaders of the three parties that comprise it.

Both Berlusconi and Salvini cannot hide their frustration that the FdI has eaten up their ground in recent years. Meloni’s party went from 1.9% in the 2013 general elections to 4.3% in the 2018 elections, reaching 26% in the recent appointment with the polls. Its growth has led to the numerical decline of its partners, who have to learn to accept now that they are no longer the ones who call the shots. The exchange of glances between Berlusconi and Salvini while Meloni explained to the press that the conservative coalition had “unanimously” proposed his name to Mattarella as future head of government was the best representation of it.

“We are prepared”



The prime minister ‘in pectore’ showed signs that there was no time to waste in taking the reins of power. “We are prepared, we want to proceed in the shortest time possible,” she said, assuring that there are “many” “emergencies at the national and international level” to which the new Executive will have to respond. She also took the opportunity to thank Mattarella for “his teaching of him”, a term that is used more frequently in Rome to refer to the Popes than to the presidents of the Republic. One and the other, however, are united by the Quirinal, which was a pontifical residence before becoming the seat of the Presidency of the Republic.

After the swearing-in of the ministers, the new government will undergo the necessary investiture vote in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will probably take place on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The speeches that Meloni delivers in both classrooms will be closely watched both inside and outside of Italy, since he will embody in them the priorities of his Executive. The outgoing Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, who will star this weekend together with Meloni in the traditional ceremony in which he hands over the bell with which the Council of Ministers opens, said that “he does not give advice to the new Government” and assured that his testimony was in the things he had done in these almost 20 months in power at the head of the National Unity Executive.