Georgie Melons with her loyalists she came out into the open: will run at the European Championships and it will be leader in all constituencies. He will officially dissolve the reserve after Christmas, probably by the end of January, but in the last few hours the prime minister – we read in Repubblica – has already made it clear that she has made the decision. Reluctantly – “you want to force me to do this too…” – but she will do it. According to a version of events circulating in the executive branch, the intention would even have been confided to Emmanuel Macron last Wednesdayduring the long night of drinks and strategies around a table at the Amigò hotel. Whether it is true or not, the substance remains: the Prime Minister he dissolved the reserve, because he doesn't think there are alternatives to defend his executive and his personal consensus. Because it is certain that the liking around his person it will not decrease in the next six months. Meloni will define the achievement of a success share 26%, which is the percentage of the latest policies. But he has a number in mind: 30%. He believes that figure is within reach Brothers of Italy.

And she is convinced – continues Repubblica – that once conquered that peak no one will be able to stop her anymore. That Melons Matteo also understood that he wants to consolidate his leadership with the European vote Salvini and Antonio Tajani, who will hardly be able to avoid running for office themselves. The first, in particular, fears this prospect. For some time, the Northern League seethes. The suffering is more acute in Veneto and Lombardy – several sources report – where the productive body complains to the local leaders of the Northern League about the lack of initiative and the lack of influence in the national decision-making process. This dynamic has resulted underground tensions, in particular between the leader and Luca Zaia. The rest is done by the polls, which do not seem to smile on the deputy prime minister. The threshold below which the trial would begin internal is 10%, however light years away from the phantasmagorical 34.3% of 2019.

