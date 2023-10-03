Migrant emergency, it’s a Toghe-Meloni clash. Here’s how to resolve the impasse

“I’m stunned” is the comment by Prime Minister Meloni regarding the “release” sentence of the immigrants of the Court of Catania. I don’t want to comment either because I don’t have a legal vocation, but I remain faithful to my motto: THERE ARE NO PROBLEMS WITHOUT SOLUTIONS – THERE ARE NO SOLUTIONS WITHOUT PROBLEMS ergo I have come to the conclusion that stopping the flow from Africa or other countries is not possible, so there must be a simpler way for there to be free movement of people defined as “migrants”.

And here’s what he said Giulio Andreotti 30 years ago in the Youtube video “Europe does not have an immigration policy”. The film lasts only 8 minutes and 54 seconds but is exhaustive.

I have always been of the opinion that laws and tools are always available, you just need to read them and use them. What are you babbling about? To try to understand I visited this site: Who is a “stateless person” – UNHCR Italy with this question: 1) Cwho is a stateless person? A stateless person (from the Greek a-polis “cityless”) is a man or woman who does not possess the citizenship of any state.

Are approximately 10 million stateless people in the world (this is an estimate, there is no exact figure). Some stateless people are also refugees, but not all refugees are stateless and many stateless people have never crossed a border.

2) How do you become stateless? The condition of statelessness does not depend on the choice or will of individuals. You are stateless for one (or more) of the following reasons:

1. If you are the child of a stateless person or if you are unable to inherit your parents’ citizenship;

2. If you are part of a social group that is denied citizenship on the basis of discrimination;

3. If you are a refugee following war or military occupation; For bureaucratic reasons, if the State of which one was a citizen has dissolved and created new national entities (this is the case of the former USSR or the former Yugoslavia);

4. Due to inconsistencies and gaps in the citizenship laws of different states.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, assists them in the procedure for recognizing international protection. Question: How long does it take to be recognized as stateless? Response about two years. For everything else, please refer to the above site. Now, by involving this body I believe that documentation can be provided for the free movement of people in the world and if it is a suggestion I remember that: After the letter from the UNHCR the National Council of the Order of Journalists (CNOG) and the National Federation of the Italian Press (FNSI) constitute a unitary working group.

Objective, develop a protocol on immigration and asylumconnected to Consolidated text of the journalist’s duties. Also contributing to the work is a scientific committee made up of Italian and foreign journalists and representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, UNAR – National Anti-Racial Discrimination Office of the Presidency of the Council, the ‘La Sapienza’ Universities of Rome and Rome III. This could be one possible solution to overcome bureaucracies, controversies and various “smarts”?



