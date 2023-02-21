(from the correspondent Ileana Sciarra) – The day is very long and starts very late on the timing, on the roadmap on which Palazzo Chigi worked in strict secrecy, but Giorgia Meloni honors all scheduled appointments, to bring “the eyes of the Italians” where war has been raging for a year now. Several times the Prime Minister is moved by the stages of this journey, which began at the station Kiev and finished in the late evening, back on the train that will take her back to Poland.

A Bucha arrives in the pouring rain, feet in the mud. The local authorities escort her by recounting a massacre destined to remain in history, the violence, rapes, mass graves: she pays homage to the victims by placing red flowers, among the children’s soft toys, games and souvenir photos, the medal forged with the Russian bullets received as a gift and held in one hand, eyes wet with tears. TO Irpin shortly after he will walk among the rubble, and on the Ukrainian flag he will write ‘At your side!’ with a marker.

At your side, moreover, is the leitmotif of his journey to the country at war. This is what he will repeat to the local authorities, to the President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the Italian volunteers who tell her about their work in a land that has been in conflict for a year now but does not intend to give up, David against Goliath. The condemnation of Russian aggression is clear, as it has been since day one, when Meloni still sat on the opposition benches.

Before meeting the head of the Ukrainian resistance, they ask her to comment on Vladimir Putin’s harsh words. “A part of my heart was hoping he would say different words, waiting for a step forward. What we heard this morning is propaganda we’ve heard before. The facts are different.” Later, when in a press conference with Zelensky the question arises about the alleged ingratitude of which the head of the Kremlin has accused Italy of, Meloni replies: “I don’t know if Putin’s was a warning, but the time of Covid was another world The world has changed since February 24 and it’s not a choice we made.”

After a day in which he saw the face of cities disfigured by the war, the prime minister looks ahead and talks with Zelensky “above all about reconstruction”, launching an ad hoc conference in April and entrusting the direction to Italy. With an eye not only to the future, at the end of the conflict, “but also to the present, because it is necessary to rebuild every day, where today there are rubble”.

To Zelensky “I reiterated Italy’s full support in the face of Russian aggression: Italy does not intend to waver and will not – Meloni punctuates alongside the Ukrainian president- Almost a year has passed since the day that brought the hands of history back a few decades, the invasion should have lasted a few days but it didn’t go like this because the heroic reaction was underestimated of a nation willing to do anything to defend its freedom, its identity and its sovereignty”.

A nation that brings to mind the birth of Italy and its Risorgimento, the “time when it was said that Italy was only a geographical expression”, but fought proving “to be a nation”. Like Ukraine, “which in the eyes of the world has already won the battle to reclaim its identity”.

Now the aim is to win the war. And Italy, on this, is not backing down. Meloni is very clear, trying to erase the hesitations of his allies with a stroke of white-out: from the lunge to Silvio Berlusconi’s ‘Mr. Zelensky’ on the eve of the vote – today the harsh reply of the Ukrainian leader – to Matteo Salvini’s slip on the Festival of San Remo. “Italy will give every possible assistance to create the conditions for a negotiation – she says – but until then it will give every kind of military, financial, civil support. Anyone who supports Ukraine even militarily is who works for peace”.

And when asked if she is ready to send fighters to Kiev as well, she makes it clear: “When there is an attack, all weapons are defensive. At the moment, there is no sending of planes on the table, it is a decision to be made with international partners”.

The light leaves the room for a handful of seconds where the two leaders meet the press, Giorgia Meloni improvises a translator and ‘transfers’ the Italian question to Zelensky in fluent English, I’m a “worker president”, she laughs about it. The reporters’ PCs and mobile phones remain outside the room for security reasons. “We are a country at war”, replies an official to the complaints of the Italians who do not give in to the reasons for a ‘delayed’ press conference.

Because in the Mariinsky Palace, apart from the very strict security measures, for a few moments the war seems almost distant. But just turn the corner and pass in front of Parliament, sandbags piled on the windows, to remind everyone that war is here, in every alley and above our heads.