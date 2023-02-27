“Five minutes”. Bruno Vespa’s curtain rises on Giorgia Meloni. The prime minister christens the new daily Raiuno strip conducted by the “Porta a Porta” specialist. And immediately, in an anticipation relaunched by the program to the agencies, he returns to the tragedy of Crotone: “I want to reiterate my condolences for a tragedy that cannot leave anyone indifferent”. Then he adds that he wrote to the leaders of the European Council and the EU Commission on migrants “to ask that what we discussed at the last meeting of the European Council be immediately made concrete”. Meloni continues on Bruno Vespa’s “Five Minutes” broadcast: «The tragedy of Crotone cannot leave us indifferent. due to the government’s provisions on NGOs. That route is not covered by NGOs. This simply demonstrates that more people leave and more people risk dying. The only way to deal seriously and humanely with this matter is to stop departures. And on this serves a Europe which, in addition to declaring its willingness, acts quickly”. Then, the passage on the war in Ukraine. “I understand all the difficulties and doubts of citizens, but I also believe that it should be clear that it is an illusion to think that if if we didn’t support the Ukrainians we would have peace. We would not have peace but an invasion and that invasion would bring war closer to home, this is the scenario”. And he adds: “We do not spend money to buy weapons that we send to the Ukrainians, we already have weapons that we fortunately believe we don’t have to use today, so there is nothing we are taking away from the Italians to stave off a war that could also affect the Italians». Then, the memory of Bucha, of the visit to Ukraine and the meeting with President Zelensky: “I was moved” in Bucha “by the soft toys in the rain, I remember some children, because my daughter has one similar… But I also thought that the Italians should be very proud of us. Many expected the usual praised scenario of a spaghetti and mandolin Italietta, which, in the face of difficulties, always turns the other way. Instead, we have been something else, we are something else and this is not just a matter of pride but a matter of defense of the national interest, because when you are authoritative and credible, your voice is also heard. When your voice is heard, then yes you can get a result in your national interest. I think that should be clear.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this on ‘Five minutes’, a new broadcast by Bruno Vespa. ”I am proud – Meloni underlined – also for what we have done for the Ukrainians, also regarding the civilian population. No one says that we have brought electric generators to Ukraine, because there are people who risk dying of cold, who don’t have electricity. There are children, families, normal people attacked with missiles that bomb strategic infrastructures to subdue the population, with the cold, hunger and darkness”. ”I am proud and -concluded the prime minister- I believe that the Italians should be too for what we are doing to defend these families and these children. It’s Italy. A proud Italy that doesn’t change its position from one day to the next”.

Naturally, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni does not miss the new course that emerged from yesterday’s vote by the Democratic Party rhymes and underlines that she has called Elly Schlein: «I think it is a very interesting scenario, I called Elly Schlein to wish her personally too, obviously I expect a very tough opposition, I made a very tough opposition, the confrontation of ideas hasn’t worried me, it has never frightened me». And again to Vespa’s question: “I heard you say – you added – that the Democratic Party will be a problem for the Meloni government”. «Look – Meloni articulates – democracy has never been a problem for us, if anything it has been for the left, for us the comparison if it is made on ideas is simply good news. I’m certainly ready for a confrontation and I wish you good luck again».