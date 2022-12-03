“Europeanization in the management of repatriations”: Italy is asking the EU for greater involvement in the management of migrants, as regards reception, relocation and any push-backs to their countries of origin. “We are strongly committed to this government to strengthen our role in the Mediterranean. We are aware of how only by creating a space of shared prosperity will we be able to effectively overcome too many epochal challenges, from health to climate change ”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her speech at the Med Dialogues. “Europe needs to urgently create a framework of multilateral cooperation – explained the prime minister – with an incisive fight against illegal flows. We ask that Europe relaunch an effective implementation of the commitments made for too long through migration cooperation with our partners in Africa and the Mediterranean, who must be more involved in the fight against trafficking in human beings”.

Meloni asks for “more Europe on the southern front”: “Alone we cannot manage a flow of now unmanageable dimensions”. The premier is the spokesperson for a “Mattei plan” for Africa, which she herself defines as “a virtuous model of collaboration and growth between the European Union and African nations, an approach that does not have a predatory but collaborative posture, respectful of each other interests, founded on a development that knows how to enhance the identities of each one”. The reference is to the so-called “Mattei formula” with which the historic president of ENI between the end of the 1950s and the beginning of the 1960s offered very advantageous conditions to African countries that held oil and gas, in order to exploitation of the seven sisters who, in the words of Mattei himself, “were used to considering consumer markets as hunting reserves for their monopolistic policy”.

Among the “most urgent foreign policy priorities” Meloni then cited “the full stabilization of Libya”: “We renew our invitation to Libyan political actors – he warned – only a Libyan-led process, with the support of the UN, can lead to a solution”.