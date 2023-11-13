“Even if we don’t agree this doesn’t become a clash between powers because that’s not the case, it doesn’t mean that we don’t work for the same result even if we have different points of view.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this during the institutional visit to the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate. “We are not useful if we don’t tell each other what we think”, she explained in front of the anti-mafia prosecutors, and “we work for the same employer and against the same adversary”.

Then the Prime Minister underlined with satisfaction the results of the fight against crime (“The confiscated assets are a very powerful signal, it is the State that wins”), and identified the objectives to be achieved: “Caivano must become one of the great continuity projects of this government, it is clear that there are free zones in Italy” but we must “demonstrate that we can reverse direction and fight an increasingly changeable enemy”.

During the hearing Meloni made an important reference to the question of wiretapping. «We have modified the Cartabia penal reform to restore the ex officio prosecution of crimes with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia method or the purpose of terrorism or subversion, and we have intervened to protect and safeguard wiretaps». «Today Italy is a reality considered as an international point of reference», concluded the prime minister. «Many years ago we were known because we exported the mafia today because we export the anti-mafia»