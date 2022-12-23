Italy will not join the European stability mechanism: this is assured by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has said she can “sign with blood” on this issue. “Until I count something, we will not access the Mes”, she said in an interview last night with Porta a Porta.

The ratification of the reform of the EU fund “is not a big issue, Parliament will discuss it”, he glossed over. While you instead replied on the salient points of the maneuver being approved in the Chamber.

On the basic income, which will be brought to 7 months in 2023 and will be totally abolished in 2024, Meloni explained: “Many lies have been told: we leave maximum protection to all those who cannot work, to the over 60s and to those without income and has dependent children. I am convinced that a just state does not put those who can work and those who cannot on the same level as welfarism”.

Another sore point of the budget law is the abolition of penalties for merchants who do not accept payments with the Pos, skipped after a long negotiation with the European Union.

“I am sure that it is not right to force merchants to accept payments for very, very low amounts”, replied the prime minister, who however failed to impose the government’s line in the face of Brussels’ constraints on the fight against tax evasion taxation and the transition towards a world increasingly oriented towards electronic payments.

“We have made an amendment so that there is a moral suasion on the actors in this story, so that they agree to cancel commissions below certain amounts. If that doesn’t happen, I can consider those fees extra revenue and use them to help merchants,” he added.

Two other major global issues were touched upon: migration and the war in Ukraine. “Departures must be stopped, the external borders of the EU must be defended”, remarked the prime minister, who cited Spain as an example, which has opened Consulates in Africa to examine asylum requests.

On Ukraine: “I would like to travel to Kiev in the first months of next year, and I want to congratulate the Ukrainian people, especially at this time: this is the time when all the cultures of the world celebrate the light, and they live in the dark”.