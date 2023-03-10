This is what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during the joint statements to the press with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Neatanyahu at the end of the latter’s visit to Palazzo Chigi. "I brought our solidarity with Israel and condemnation for the terrorist attacks we have seen lately"Meloni said. "We are ready to support any initiative aimed at supporting the resumption of the political and peace process between Israel and Palestine – added the premier -, to facilitate the resumption of agreements and favor a de-escalation of the violence that worries us all".

by Francesco Giovannetti

READ THE ARTICLE – Meloni receives Netanyahu at Palazzo Chigi. “Ready for political process between Israel and Palestine”. The premier: “We will increase gas exports to your country” SEE ALSO – Energy, Netanyahu: "We can accelerate gas exports to Italy"

#Meloni #Netanyahu #deescalate #violence #Israel #Palestine