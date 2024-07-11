Alongside Kiev, in defiance of those who, even at home – read Matteo Salvini – cast shadows on the sending of weapons to Ukraine. Giorgia Meloni, in her first speech at the NATO summit in Washington, reassures alliesand says loud and clear that Italy will not retreat an inch, because without support for Ukraine it would be “chaos”.

Italy has been there and will be there, but the support must “be targeted and effective”, the Prime Minister makes clear, “avoiding duplication”, because – the reasoning – “96 out of 100 citizens of the European Union are also citizens of a NATO nation and the national budget we draw from is always the same”. That is to say that every shipment, every single aid, must be optimized, resorting to better NATO-EU coordination.

The same note also came from other leaders at the table – Italian sources explain – with the clear aim of not nullifying the efforts. In his speech, in the same building that 75 years ago marked the signing of the treaty, Meloni underlines how NATO confirms itself as “the most reliable and cohesive Alliance in history: has helped ensure the safety and freedom of our nations.”

And even today, 75 years later, the Alliance is a beacon in the darkness generated by dark times. “Our unity and our determination are, today, the most precious assets we have – says the Prime Minister -, and on this we can only allow ourselves to take steps forward”. Which are also achieved by strengthening the military capacity of the organization: “the defense of Ukraine also depends on the deterrent capacity of the Alliance, and on the strengthening of the security of our nations, in which we must continue to invest”. Hence the reassurance to the allies that Italy will do its part, despite the troubles over public finances.

“Italy’s defense spending trajectory in 2024 is increasing – the Prime Minister clarifies -. The 2% is among our objectives, but it is not the only one. We must also work on an innovative and competitive defense industry”. But if Italy assures its willingness to honor its commitments and not to back down on its support for Kiev, it also forcefully asks not to be left alone on the southern front.

“If we are on the front line in defense of the Eastern allies – the Prime Minister said -, we cannot be left alone in the defense of the southern front of the alliance. It is equally fundamental in the context of the hybrid and global threat that we face”. The green light from the Alliance to a special representative for the South is therefore “good news”, but also a “starting point”.

On the sidelines of the summit proceedings, The Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganwith whom he also spoke about migrants. Then the return to the St Regis, a change of clothes and a rush to the White House for the gala dinner offered by the President Joe Biden -who welcomed her today with the usual warmth, encircling her in the ritual photo with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He is the one under special observation at this NATO summit, where everyone is wondering about his future and where the ghost of a return of Donald Trump looms. “We are friends of the United States regardless of who was, is or will be the President of the United States – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made clear today, in a press briefing – We were friends of the United States with Bush, with Reagan, Clinton, Obama, Trump, Biden. Ours is a relationship with the United States and woe betide us if we were friends with alternating currents”. (from correspondent Ileana Sciarra)