From domestic issues to foreign policy, up to relations with China and interventions in Africa. Giorgia Meloni, criticized in the columns of the Financial Times after her mission to the United States, gave an all-round interview to journalist Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. The interview with the well-known American conservative broadcaster was released on the sidelines of his trip to the USA and before the premier’s return to Italy. In a preview of the meeting, the prime minister maintains that in Europe «the big difference between the conservatives and the left is that we are concerned with reality. The left wants a world that is not the world we live in, they don’t care. This is what happens in Europe in my opinion,” says the premier. For this reason, he continues, the left “makes many mistakes, trying to follow an ideological approach”.

Giorgia Meloni on Fox TV: “I could be the first female premier of Italy and it would be an honor”



Meloni says she is convinced that citizens have understood these differences between conservatives and the left and that “in difficult times they want to be governed by those who do not follow ideological utopias”.

“I was presented as a monster” but “I do what is right for my nation”. To criticism, “the only way I like to respond is with results,” he later said in the interview during his mission to Washington.

Also during the interview, the prime minister underlined that Italy is doing well: “We are growing more than other EU countries, things are going well”. She explains to the Fox reporter. Italy “is growing faster than the other major European economies”. Adding that “we have the highest employment rate, stable and female employment”, added the premier. So “things are going well,” Meloni said.

Also during the interview, the premier dwells on political issues, recalling the difference between right and left: «The big difference between conservative forces and those of the left is that we are concerned with reality, they want a world that is not the one in which they live. But they don’t care. This is, in my opinion, what happens in Europe. That’s why they made many mistakes trying to follow their ideological approach». And she added: «I think that citizens have now understood this difference. And in difficult moments they want to be governed by someone who does not have that ideological and utopian approach».

The interview with Biden

The conversation with Joe Biden was “very open and long” and there was “a lot of discussion about some issues, at a time when everything around us seems to be changing”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, interviewed by Fox News, referring to her meeting at the White House with the US president. Biden, she added, discussed bilateral relations between the US and Italy and also the “global crises we face”. It was “a very good discussion and I am very happy”, concluded the premier.

The change of approach with the African countries

Another theme, relations with African countries. “We have to change strategy in Africa” ​​because “Africa must be a global player, it is a continent with great resources in terms of energy,” he told Fox. “My idea is that in previous years the West gave advice to Africa, but we never lent a hand” added Meloni, underlining that “it’s time to lend a hand”. Indeed, for the prime minister, “there is a need to change the approach, to bring investments” to that continent: “An approach that is useful for both”. And she explained: “Africa is not a poor continent. It has many resources» in terms of raw materials. And this is the reason why Meloni underlines that “we have to change our approach”.

The Ukrainian question

The premier then focused on the role of Italy and Europe in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. «Italy has done a lot, in the EU we are the ones who are paying the most for this conflict: inflation, energy prices, raw materials crisis. In my first budget law, I had to spend 30 billion on bills. We are really affected by the consequences of the war. And we have to take this into account.”