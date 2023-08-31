Meloni to Caivano: “Now the State is there, at work on reclamation”

Prime Minister Meloni presided over the provincial committee meeting for order and safety in the Municipality shaken by the case of sexual assaults on two girls by a group of teenagers, emphasizing how the state is working on reclamation: the sports center, says the premir, “will reopen by spring”.

“We also try to give answers in terms of education. There are important rules on the subject of early school leaving, but to fight it they must be strengthened. There is an obligation, but the sanctions for those families who decide not to send their children to school are not sufficient and must be strengthened” added the premier Francesco Morano leaving the institute. “There are mainly two guidelines on which I intend to involve the entire Government: the first is the firmness of the State against crime, illegality and drugs. This area will be radically reclaimed and I assure you that you will soon see the fruits of this visit to this area”. And again: “I will involve the entire government; the forces of order are not alone”.

“If we are here today to condemn a barbaric episode” 10 years after the story of little Fortunata Loffredo, “the little girl thrown off a balcony after being abused, then it means that a state failure. We are here to give concrete signals”.

Meloni to Caivano: watch the video of the premier’s speech

Caivano: Meloni arrived in the parish to applause and choirs

The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has arrived at the parish of San Paolo Apostolo, in the green park of Caivano. The first moment of the visit includes a private meeting inside the church with Don Maurizio Patriciello and the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba. Upon her arrival, those present welcomed the premier with applause and with the chorus “Giorgia, Giorgia”, but people were also heard shouting: “Shame on you”.

After the meeting with Don Maurizio Patriciello, the premier will go to the Morano high school for a visit and to the provincial committee for public order and safety. A press point is planned afterwards.

Rape Caivano, the mother of a victim: “It is not possible to talk to Meloni”

“I wanted to ask her for help, meet herbut among Prime Minister Meloni’s stops today in Caivano there is no my daughter’s school”. This is the outburst that the mother of the 12-year-old raped at the Parco Verde di Caivano entrusted to the lawyer Angelo Pisani. “I am determined – she continues – I want to leave this hell and therefore I appeal to anyone who can help me escape, to a benefactor who can help me get out of this place of pain”.

Meloni in Caivano, the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Francesco Morano high school

Subscribe to the newsletter

