The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, today, 31 August, visited Caivano at the parish of San Paolo Apostolo, at the green park of the municipality shaken by the case of the repeated sexual assaults on two girls aged 10 and 12 by of a group of teenagers. The day continued with a private meeting inside the church with Don Maurizio Patriciello and the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba.

“We have come here not to limit ourselves to giving dutiful solidarity, but to say that we intend to act and show our faces”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it in Caivano. “In Italy there are no free zones – underlines Meloni in the press point -, the Green Park is not the only area in these conditions. The message is addressed to the many Caivanos of Italy, to speak to the suburbs who think that the State is making bridges and not solving. We intend to reverse this trend starting from this territory. The goal we set ourselves is that this place known in the news as a place of degradation can be known in the news as a model”.

“Our action, in which I intend to involve the whole government, will have two directions. The first is firmness against lawlessness, crime and drugs. This area will be radically reclaimed” adds Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “I assure you that you will soon see the fruits of our action – he underlines – and the weakest will be less and less alone. The presence of the police must be strengthened and will be strengthened, you will soon see the fruits of this visit in terms of territorial control”.

“Providing this territory with the services that citizens have been waiting for for a long time”. This is the second of the guidelines for government intervention in Caivano announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the Committee for order and security held in the Morano high school, a stone’s throw from the green park where the gang rape took place against two little cousins ​​not even 13 years old.

“We are here to start giving answers today – explains the premier – the first is this large sports center, this large structure which is thought to be the place where the double rape took place and which today is an open-air landfill . Our goal is to reopen it by next spring. We involve the Military Engineers to clean it, Sport and Health to retrain it and the Gold Flames to manage it. We want to give the sign of a State capable of operating. It is an intervention worth around 10 million euros which, however, allows us to turn a place of decay into a place of aggregation and legality”.

“Within the problem of free zones, abandoned territories, disadvantaged suburbs there is a theme of continuation”, Meloni’s words. “The government will be present here on a regular basis to add interventions and to monitor”, she pledges. “It can only be solved if we work at 360 degrees – she adds -, we intend to demonstrate that the State does not arrive just one day, announce interventions and then is unable to follow them. This commitment begins here to bring it to many other areas of Italy “.

“We are here to express solidarity with the victims of an inhuman act and above all to report the serious, authoritative, constant presence of the State, of the institutions of the Republic which have not been sufficiently perceived here and perhaps present”. This is the premise of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Caivano to preside over a provincial committee for order and security after the story of the rapes in the Green Park.

“If we are here almost 10 years after the story of little Fortuna Loffredo, a year after the death of another child, Antonio, if we are here to condemn another inhuman, barbaric episode, it means that the failure of the state, despite the efforts made. So we need to give a different signal. A just state has the duty to protect the weakest, the minors – added the premier – the number of people involved fuels my fear that the episodes are more than we know. A serious state takes responsibility”.

“We will also do our part on the front of early school leaving”, the promise of the prime minister. On the front of the shortage of social workers, “I will also talk about it with the president Vincenzo De Luca. I believe that all institutional levels can and must work together. Up to 20 teachers will arrive “. Furthermore, “there are important rules concerning early school leaving, I think the sanctions should be strengthened. It doesn’t seem like enough to me.” “Still on the subject of cultural and social principals, Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has already made 12 million available to start a multifunctional center with a library”. Another action by the Executive will be for work, recalls the prime minister, and both in the new sports center and in the multifunctional one, “those who live in the neighborhood will have priority” of employment. “A falling tree makes more noise than a growing forest – he underlines – but there is a growing forest in this area too. Since I announced I would be coming, many organisations, volunteers and businesses have come forward and we will involve them all”.

The first initiatives that the Government will put in place for Caivano “I think should also represent a job opportunity for those who live here, so I have given indications that in the sports center, in the cultural center and in all the spaces that will open, there must be priority to those who live in these neighbourhoods, want to work, want to believe that there may be alternatives because so many people, even in difficult territories, do their part”.

“We must recognize the value of these people, but I want to say that I greatly appreciated the fact that in recent days many entrepreneurial realities, trade associations have come forward, to say we want to do our part too and we will involve them all – he adds – among other things, on the subject of work, the platform of the Ministry of Labor starts tomorrow to which, for example, former recipients of basic income, but not only, can contact to have the possibility of starting paid training courses, the civil service . We have put the whole theme of the meeting between job supply and demand online. It is another very important piece of the work that needs to be done in these territories”.