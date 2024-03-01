One of the priorities of the G7 under the Italian presidency will be «reaffirming the rules-based international order, defending freedom and building peace for Ukraine» said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the exchange of words at the beginning of her meeting bilateral meeting at the White House with United States President Joe Biden. «To resolve the crisis in the Middle East – she continued – Italy works to guarantee the perspective of the two States, the only long-term solution». «More must be done to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the United States will do more» said President Biden, who, speaking with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, announced that «in the next few days we will join our friends in Jordan and others to provide supply drops to the Strip.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni closes the visit to the White House without meeting the accompanying journalists. An unprecedented decision in recent years of bilateral negotiations between Prime Ministers and American presidents. The hypothesis of a press point had been unofficially confirmed by various sources in Palazzo Chigi. But in the end the prime minister, in agreement with her staff, decided to skip the meeting to avoid questions about the tensions following her attack against the Head of State Sergio Mattarella from clouding the meaning of the trip to Washington.